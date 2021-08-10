WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Peter Shaffer’s Tony- and Oscar-winning play Amadeus opens Friday, Aug. 13 and runs in alternating repertory through Sept. 1 at the Weathervane Theatre.
In Amadeus, the composer Antonio Salieri (Robert H. Fowler) must come to terms with the greater genius of the bratty but God-gifted younger composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Jorge Donoso) - but not before setting out to destroy him. Equal parts costume drama, restoration comedy and murder mystery, this modern classic is a wild ride through the trials and tribulations of genius, jealousy, and revenge.
Headlining the play are Weathervane alums Jorge Donoso (Mozart), Robert H. Fowler (Salieri), and Marisa Kirby (Constanze).
Designing both the sets and costumes for this period piece with a twist is Weathervane’s longtime resident designer Rien Schlecht. “The opportunity to work on a play here is exciting because there’s time for people to notice the small things,” said Shlecht. “The smaller details are my favorite part of designing. The intimacy with which I can design a play and know those details will be noticed is what excites me. Coupled with arguably the most beautiful period in history AND an excellent story - it’s a dream come true for me.”
In addition to direction by Weathervane Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and scenic/costume design and production management by Schlecht, Weathervane’s production of Amadeus features design by Hayley Christensen (sound design and associate production management), Scout Hough (lighting design), Ellen Houlden (properties design), and Hillary Jeffers (wig design). Additional creative team: Kelly Bernard (technical direction) and Kara Procell (production stage manager).
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently capped at 48% and socially distanced throughout the theatre. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks are available on premises.
Additional productions in this, the Weathervane’s 56th summer season include Hello, Dolly!, Disaster!, Kinky Boots, Amadeus, and The Addams Family. For more info on Amadeus and these productions, visit weathervanenh.org.
