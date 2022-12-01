An Irish Christmas Returns To The Rialto Dec. 13

LANCASTER, N.H. — Irish Christmas in America returns to northern New Hampshire this year.
This special program is presented by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts and will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Rialto Theater in downtown Lancaster. “This is among the most exciting shows we’ve ever presented,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “We’re delighted to bring it to such a spacious and welcoming venue as the Rialto in Lancaster. Co-sponsors for this year’s show include Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, North Country Healthcare, and The Granite Grind restaurant.” Produced by Oisin Mac Diarmada of thE Irish music group Teada, the tour was last in the region in 2017.
This performance features evocatively sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and Irish dancing as the artists from Ireland bring a fun-filled journey through the holiday season of 2022.
The musicians who will perform include Mac Diarmada, a graduate in music education from Trinity College. He has been described by The Irish Echo’s Earle Hitchner as “one of the most gifted and creative traditional fiddlers playing today.”
Vocalist Caitríona Cherlock is from Monaghan, where she won All-Ireland titles for singing in 2013 and 2017. Since then, she has perform internationally, appearing frequently alongside Ireland’s leading instrumentalists and orchestras.
Gráinne Hambly is an Irish harpist and concertina musician from County Mayo in the West of Ireland, and is an internationally recognized exponent of the Irish harp. Sean Gavin performs on uilleann pipes and flute with an ornate and driving style, reflecting his lifelong immersion in traditional Irish music. Despite his young age, he is already an accomplished performer.
Guitarist Patrick Doocey is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand accompanists on the Irish music scene today. His self-taught style combines influences from many genres. Samantha Harvey is an award-winning step dancer, pianist and accordionist who has performed throughout the world.
