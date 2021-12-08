An Old-fashioned Christmas In Franconia

The Franconia Area Heritage Council is preparing to welcome Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Franconia Heritage Museum at 553 Main Street in Franconia. Children of all ages will be able to sit outdoors on the Museum’s antique sleigh and chat with Santa; enjoy hot chocolate and homemade cookies; and share in the magic of the season.
Partnering with the museum, the Franconia Community Church of Christ, from 2 to 4 p.m. will be making Christmas tree decorations; icing cookies; and offering hot cider for participants. An old-fashioned celebration of the season with Christmas caroling will cap off the afternoon’s festivities.
Both organizations request that all participants regardless of vaccination status wear masks when attending this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.