ST. JOHNSBURY — The art of Mardi McGregor is on display through May 6 at the Northeast Kingdom Artisan’s Guild Backroom Gallery at 430 Railroad St.
McGregor is a self-taught artist who has exhibited her collages and paintings in art fairs, retail stores, and group and solo shows in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Guanajuato, Mexico.
She holds an undergraduate degree in Art History from the University of New Hampshire, and a graduate degree in Counseling Psychology from Antioch University. She is a native of Hanover, New Hampshire.
“When I create, I am traveling in a dance through time,” McGregor said. “Ancestors’ names inspire me. Their adventurous natures propel me forward. The places they’ve called home, call to me. Consequently, my artwork contains not only images of angels, monks, flowers, and wings, but also architecture and landscapes, both real and imagined.
“One of my earliest known ancestors, Rudolph Tanz, was a Teutonic knight from Germany. He moved to the Italian province of Parma in 1201 AD after caring for knights in the Crusades, opened one of the first hospitals in Italy, and changed his name to Rodolfo Tanzi. The name “Rodolfo Tanzi”, translated into English, is Famous Wolf Dances.
“When I visited my ancestral home in Parma, I learned that the 16 th century house my grandfather grew up in was called, House of the Gypsy Queen. I didn’t learn the gypsy queen’s actual name when I was visiting the house, but I like to think her name was Domenica Tanzi (which was my great-great grandmother’s name) because, translated into English her name is Sunday Dances. Or, maybe the gypsy’s name was Rosalia Tanzi (my great-grandmother’s name), Rose Dances.
“I also learned that I had an infamous cousin named Calis to Tanzi,who was the creator and CEO of Parmalat Corporation. Unfortunately, during the 21 st century, he created the largest bankruptcy in Europe, and was placed under house arrest. His name, translated into English, is Most Beautiful Dances.
“And what was the name of my Italian grandfather, who I lived with until the age of three? Angelo Tanzi. Angel Dances.
“This exhibit is in memory of all my ancestors, who continue to inspire me with their bravery and their zest for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.