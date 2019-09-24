LYNDON, VERMONT — “’90s Reign,” an exhibit of work by students in Northern Vermont University’s Bachelor of Fine Arts animation and illustration program, will run Oct. 2-Nov. 14 at Quimby Gallery at NVU’s Lyndon campus.
A reception will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 1. The reception and exhibit are free for the public.
The exhibit will feature work in different styles and media by NVU-Lyndon students Doug Kimball, Electra Poulsen and Meghan Smith.
Quimby Gallery’s regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, email the gallery director at Barclay.Tucker@NorthernVermont.edu, call 802.626.6487 or visit NorthernVermont.edu/events.
The exhibit is part of Northern Vermont University’s Lecture and Arts Series, made possible in part by the Harriett M. Sherman Lecture Fund, the Lecture and Arts Endowment, Maret ’92 and Tad ’89 Asaro, Bourne’s Energy and Donald P. Blake Jr. Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.