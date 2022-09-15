Painter Ann Young works in many styles, always with plenty of color, and focuses on people in troubling times and on abstracted images of greatly magnified natural objects. Young’s latest exhibition “In a Dangerous Time” explores the role of art in difficult times with paintings about the intersection of helplessness and hopefulness. “In a Dangerous Time” is showing now at Catamount Arts, in St. Johnsbury. A wine and cheese reception will take place Friday, September 30th, at the Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery.
Ann Young "In a Difficult Time" Gallery Reception At Fried Family Gallery
