ST. JOHNSBURY — November is a hectic time of year at Catamount Arts as staffers and volunteers prepare for the arts center’s biggest annual fundraiser: the benefit auction. While this year’s auction looks quite a bit different from previous years, organizers remain busy and excited about this year’s pandemic-proof format.
The 2020 Catamount Arts Annual Benefit Auction is going online, which means the event won’t include the usual eagerly-anticipated party, but it also means opportunities to participate won’t be limited by physical occupancy. “We’re excited to have no limits on capacity,’ says Ashley Van Zandt of Catamount Arts, noting that the auction often sells out when it takes place on Eastern Avenue. “Now more people can join in and support the arts.”
The auction will be hosted online by BiddingForGood.com and goes live at 8 a.m. Nov. 23, but participants can go to catamountarts.org to preview listed items. “Just like previous years,” Van Zandt says, “we have something for everyone: gift certificates to local businesses, books and artwork, jewelry, hand-blown tumblers, an area rug, and even a table built of reclaimed wood.”
While usual big-ticket items like passes to sporting events and international vacations are off the table this year, participants can bid on weekend getaways including stays at the Rabbit Hill Inn and the Outpost Luxury Treehouse. New to the auction are special Zoom events such as storytime with authors Reeve Lindbergh and David Martin and an evening with Broadway star Ray Walker.
“These items make perfect gifts for the holidays or any occasion,” adds Van Zandt, “and bidders can feel good about supporting their local arts organization at the same time.”
Although organizers and community members alike will miss the chance to mix and mingle in person this year, Catamount staffers are curious and eager to introduce the arts center, via online auction, to shoppers and arts supporters beyond the local community. “It’s an interesting format for sure,” says Catamount executive director Jody Fried. “Traditional holiday shopping will be tough this year, so we’re hoping people will be enthusiastic about online shopping that actually gives back. And it’s a unique opportunity to publicize some of our local donors, businesses, artists, and craftspeople, on a larger scale.”
Bidding for Catamount’s Annual Benefit Auction at BiddingForGood.com opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, and closes at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.