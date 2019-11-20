Editor’s Note: The following is a schedule of area craft fairs and bazaars to help people seeking unique Christmas gifts crafted by talented people in our region:
NOVEMBER 23
Littleton, N.H. — Opera House Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 2 Union St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find 42 vendor tables filled with holiday gift giving and refreshment sales. Friends of the Opera House will be hosting a lunch table with hot dogs, chili, and more.
Danville — Christmas in the Kingdom Bazaar, Danville Congregational Church,, 87 Hill St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade Holiday treats, beads & baubles, cookie walk, crafts, wreaths, Granny’s Attic, homemade soups, sandwiches and pies, A Taste of the Kingdom cookbook.
St. Johnsbury — St. John’s Angel Bazaar, St. John the Evangelist Church, Father Lively Center, St. Johnsbury, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sugar Hill — Willing Workers Christmas Fair, Sugar Hill Meetinghouse, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find handcrafted items perfect for gift giving; the food table will offer baked goods including pies, entrée’s to take home like quiche or homemade baked beans, and homemade jams and jellies. There will be Christmas decorations and greenery for sale; a book sale, and Grandma’s Attic offering new and gently used items for all ages. Come and listen to holiday music, relax with friends in the café, and enjoy a snack or lunch featuring tomato bisque, corn chowder, chili, sandwiches, and fresh baked cookies.
NOVEMBER 30
East St. Johnsbury — CHRISTKINDLMARKT Sale, Third Congregational Church, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas decorations, ornaments, gifts and homemade pies and treats for sale.
Lyndon Center — The Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair, featured on https://bestthingsvt.com, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Campus’s Rita Bole Gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be selling hand-crafted items such as felted hats, jewelry, home décor, wood items, all-natural body products, aprons, stained glass, cement leaf castings, decorative glassware, bags and totes, clay products, paintings, ornaments, primitive dolls, specialty food items, maple and honey products, fleece and quilted items, puppets, woven baskets, fiber art, batik designs, Vermont wreaths, and more. Enjoy some lunch or homemade baked goods in the Rotunda Café; proceeds will go to a non-profit organization. For more information contact Carolyn at 802-751-5075.
DECEMBER 7
Barnet — 5th Annual Barnet Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barnet School, 163 Kid Row. Crafters from all over the Northeast Kingdom; fudge, chocolates, LulaRoe, paintings, knitted works, woodworks, quilts, jewelry, hot-food and snacks, music entertainment & raffles. Sponsored by the sixth & second grade classes; proceeds go to them.
— — — — —
Lunenburg — Gingerbread Bazaar, 10 a.m., Lunenburg School. Vendors, food, Mrs. Claus and more. For info: questions@topofthecommon.org.
— — — — —
Waterford — School craft fair, Waterford School, 276 Duck Pond Road, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will be available. Try your luck in our raffle. Shop for books at the Book Fair.
