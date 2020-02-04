Over 260 seventh and eighth grade musicians will be playing and singing at the 45th Annual Rotary Northeast Junior High Music Festival on Friday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the North Country Union High School auditorium. It will be the culmination of a day of making music for students from all corners of the Northeast Kingdom.
The young musicians will arrive at North Country that morning and rehearse throughout the day with guest conductors. Directing the chorus will be Emily Wiggett, music teacher at the Danville School. She will lead a chorus of nearly 150 singers through a challenging and varied program of songs. Their selections include the American folk song “The Cuckoo”; “Hine Ma Tov,” a lively song in the style of Jewish Klezmer music; and “Fly Away Home” by contemporary composer Pinkzebra. Vivian Spates accompanies the chorus on piano. Jacob Topping, who teaches at Craftsbury Academy, has chosen four selections for his band, including Jay Bocook’s majestic “The North Face,” music from the video game “Halo 3,” and excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The other band will be conducted by Heather Joy, music teacher at the St. Johnsbury School. They will prepare for their program a set of variations on “The Drunken Sailor” called “A Sailor’s Odyssey,” a lovely pairing of traditional Irish and Scottish songs titled “Celtic Air and Dance,” and Frank Ticheli’s exuberant “Joy.” Over 100 band musicians will take part in the two festival bands.
Students are recommended to this festival by their teachers. Participating students represent 30 schools from the region.
This is the 45th such festival sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club. Tickets will be available at the door.
