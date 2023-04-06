Annual Lyndon Dance Recital Set For April 14

LYNDON CENTER — This year’s annual Benefit Dance Recital is set for Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. at the Lyndon Institute auditorium.
An annual spring event, proceeds from the Benefit Dance Recital are given to Northeast Kingdom organizations that offer activities involving physical exercise or movement, are striving to help people attain a healthy lifestyle, or are working to provide opportunities for kids/teens to experience the arts or support for lifelong wellness.
The Recital is organized by Rebecca McGregor, LI dance teacher and founder/coordinator of the annual VT State Dance Festival. Dancers performing in the April 14 show are enrolled in dance programs at Lyndon Institute, Lamoille Union High School, Dance Express, St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury Ballet Studio, NVU Lyndon, Vermont Tiny Toes Ballet, and North Country Union High School.
This year’s recital proceeds will be given to NEK Prosper!.
NEK Prosper! is a network of community members, organizations, and institutions who learn together, align, and integrate their actions to achieve positive change. They work toward a shared vision that everyone living in Caledonia and Southern Essex Counties is financially secure, mentally and physically healthy, well-housed and well-nourished.
NEK Prosper! aspires to dismantle systemic inequality and marginalization, foster community leadership and community-driven solutions and ensure fair and just opportunity to health and prosperity. All are welcome to join.
