NEWPORT — The annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival, which was postponed because of a Feb. 7 snowstorm, will be held on Wednesday, March 11.
Sponsored by the Newport Rotary Club, over 250 seventh- and eighth-grade students from 30 schools around the Northeast Kingdom will come together at North Country Union High School for an intense day of music-making.
The two bands and the chorus will perform their concert at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for this 45th annual event are available at the door.
