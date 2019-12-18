Appalachian Mountain Club presents ‘Wild Places’ by local artist Anthony Celli

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — The Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center at Crawford Notch is the setting for the exhibition, Wild Places, on display from January 4 – April 3, 2020, in the Mt. Willard Dining Room. An opening reception is set for Friday, January 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public when the space is not otherwise in use.
Anthony Celli, an avid hiker and explorer, finds inspiration in alpine landscapes, hidden waterfalls, dense northern forests, and secluded mountain trout ponds. Hiking the 4,000 footers of New Hampshire, Anthony was motived to capture the wild energy of these places and express it through color and contrast on canvas. Anthony’s oil paintings feature unique landforms, cosmic lighting, and varied weather spectacles and show his progression as an artist while inviting the viewer on a journey on a secluded mountain trail. When Anthony is not hiking or painting, he can be found creating culinary masterpieces in the AMC’s Highland Center kitchen.
The exhibit is one in a series of displays of art work depicting a sense of place in the White Mountains. Each year AMC welcomes 4 artists to show their work spirited by the dramatic landscape of this area.
With extraordinary artworks by masters such as Thomas Cole, Albert Beirstadt and Frank Henry Shapleigh, Crawford Notch has a long standing tradition of attracting landscape painters to capture the allure of the White Mountains on canvas. AMC recognizes that modern day artists reflect similar connections to the landscape in their own style and honors present day landscape artists by offering the opportunity for them to share their craft and inspiration.
For more information on the exhibit, call the Highland Center at (603) 278-4453, or email amchighlandinfo@outdoors.org.
Founded in 1876, the Appalachian Mountain Club promotes the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of the mountains, forests, waters, and trails of America’s Northeast. AMC helps people of all ages and abilities to explore and develop a deep appreciation of the natural world. With chapters from Maine to Washington, D.C., guidebooks and maps, and unique lodges and huts, AMC helps people get outdoors on their own, with family and friends, and through activities close to home and beyond. AMC invites the public to support its conservation advocacy and research, youth programming, and care of 1,800 miles of trails. More information is available at www.outdoors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.