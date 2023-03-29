April Fool’s Comedy Show at ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Marino Live comedians Mike Hanley and Charlie Nadler are coming to Catamount ArtPort April 1.
Marino Live Comedy at the ArtPort is a monthly stand-up series featuring nationally-known comics hosted by Boston media personality Gary Marino. The 7 p.m. ArtPort show is being presented by Catamount Arts.
Mike Hanley has appeared on CBS Boston’s “Best Comedians Special” and can be heard on Sirius XM, but he’s perhaps best known for a viral YouTube video with 24 million views. That video scored him an appearance on “The Today Show” and he has since been featured on “Good Morning America,” “People,” and “ Huffington Post.” His high-energy, full-tilt comedy leaves audiences hanging off the edge of their seats and gasping with laughter. His website is standupmikehanley.com
Stand-up star Charlie Nadler owes his existence to television. His parents met while writing for the beloved buddy comedy “Laverne & Shirley.” A screenwriter and co-founder of LaughDealers.com, Nadler has released two albums and performed in clubs, colleges, festivals, bars, country clubs, teen centers, basements, attics, and one barber shop.
Host Gary Marino is a Boston media personality, comedic performer, published author, award-winning filmmaker and live show producer. He has appeared regularly on ABC’s “Live with Regis & Kelly” and on literally hundreds of radio programs nationwide. Marino has also performed stand up at The Comedy Store, Laugh Boston, Off The Hook in Naples, Florida, The Balboa Bay Club in L.A., Showcase Live at Gillette Stadium, and Bridge Street Live in Connecticut, as well as 5-star resorts such as The Cliff House in Maine, Chatham Bars Inn, The Sea Crest Resort, and the Newport Beach Golf Club.
The Marino Live Comedy at Catamount ArtPort series contains adult content. Spirits may be purchased at the venue, with a photo ID. Ticket info for the Appril 1 show is at catamountarts.org.
