April PoemTown Events Scheduled In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — PoemTown St. Johnsbury is celebrating National Poetry Month throughout April.
In addition to the return of poems displayed in shop windows, Catamount Arts, Discover St. Johnsbury, and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum are again partnering to present National Poetry Month-related events.
Poems penned by community members of all ages and experience have been collected for the annual downtown display, but PoemTown St. Johnsbury has many events planned in April: A poetry-related film screening, potluck, poetry recordings, and readings.
The Athenaeum will host a reading April 12 by former Vermont poet laureate Chard deNiord at 7 p.m. Chard deNiord is the author of six books of poetry, including “In My Unknowing,” and two books of interviews with eminent American poets. Vermont’s poet laureate from 2016-19, deNiord is a co-editor of “Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry.”
Also on April 12th, Whirligig Brewing’s monthly Poetry Potluck will take place from 7-9 p.m. at its Railroad Street location. All are welcome to bring poems of their own or of others to read, or just come to listen, and share food and conversation with other poetry lovers. There is no obligation to bring food, but participants are welcome to do so. Whirligig Brewing’s Poetry Potlucks happen on the second Wednesday of every month from 7-9 p.m. and are hosted by local poets.
Catamount Arts is screening the 1993 film “Poetic Justice,” April 19 at 6 p.m. Starring Janet Jackson and the late Tupac Shakur, “Poetic Justice” follows a young poet named Justice and her friend Iesha on a road trip where they meet a postal worker named Lucky. The film explores themes of love, loss, and healing as Justice confronts her past and opens up to new experiences. This screening will be free of charge.
On April 20th, poets and poetry fans may celebrate National Poetry Month with a mid-day Open Mic at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum from 1-2 p.m. Participants can read original poetry or favorite poems written by others (reading slots will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis).
During Kingdom Maple Festival, on April 22, PoemTown St. Johnsbury will host a Poetry Recording Studio at 378 Railroad Street. Poets and poetry fans are invited to visit this pop-up recording event to read their own poetry or poems that they did not write but simply love. The studio will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Finally, on April 30th, the Catamount Arts Fried Family Gallery will close PoemTown St. Johnsbury 2023 with a reading from 3-5 p.m. Poets who submitted works to be posted around downtown St. Johnsbury are encouraged to come read their work (or have someone read it for them). Reading slots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.
PoemTown St. Johnsbury is a satellite site for Montpelier’s PoemCity, a month-long celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and is presented by Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and Discover St. Johnsbury.
