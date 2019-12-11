Area Churches Holding Services Celebrating Christmas

Editor’s note: The following services are planned at area churches in celebration of the Christmas season.
DECEMBER 15
Danville — Danville Congregational Church, 10 a.m., third Sunday of Advent Worship Service; 2 p.m., Community Christmas Concert.
Guildhall — Meeting House (formerly known as Guildhall Community Church), 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Tim Brooks with music provided by Carolyn Blakeslee.
DECEMBER 22
Danville — Danville Congregational Church, 10 a.m., Christmas pageant and worship.
Lancaster — Lancaster Congregational Church, 2 p.m., annual Christmas carol sing. Everyone is welcome to go and sing their favorite Christmas songs and carols. The music will be followed by cookies and hot chocolate in the Fellowship Room.
DECEMBER 24
Danville — Danville Congregational Church, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service.
Littleton — St. Rose of Lima Church, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight.
St. Johnsbury — New Beginnings Christian Church, 72 Moose River Dr., 6:30 p.m. Parking with shuttle at Fairbanks Scales.
Waterford — Union Baptist Church, Route 5, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Drama “Stopping the Christmas Chaos” and candlelight service. More information online: www.ubcstj.org.
DECEMBER 25
Franconia — Our Lady of the Snows Church, 9 a.m.
