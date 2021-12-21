Area Churches Holding Special Christmas Eve Services

CHRISTMAS EVE
Brownington Congregational Church, Hinman Settler Road, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Masks required. Vaccinations highly suggested.
Community Baptist Church of Whitefield, 27 Jefferson Road, Whitefield, N.H., 6:30 p.m. The service will feature a modified version of the traditional Lessons and Carols service, a short Christmas meditation and will conclude the sharing together of Communion and the lighting of candles. The service is open to all.
Concord Community Church, 481 Main Street, 5:30 p.m., candlelight service.
Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central St., St. Johnsbury, 7 p.m., candlelight service, celebrating the birth of our Savior with carols and praise.
Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St., 6 p.m., luminaria and candlelight singing of Silent Night. All services are both in-Person and live-streamed. Contact the church office for Zoom link information: dcc@danville-ucc.org; 802-684-1151.
Danville United Methodist Church, on the Danville Green, 5 p.m. There will be a service of lessons and carols with some special music. All are welcome.
Durrell United Methodist Church, 2157 Main St., Bethlehem, N.H., 7 p.m. All are welcome.
First Congregational Church in East Hardwick, 123 E. Church St., 9 p.m.
First Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury Center, Breezy Hill Road, 4 p.m. A family celebration of all things Christmas.
Lancaster Congregational United Church of Christ, 7 p.m. Zoom link also available: https:us)@web.zoom.us/j/82005857065.
Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church, 65 College Road, Lyndon Center, 6:30 p.m. Attend a traditional New England Christmas Eve service.
Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St., 7 p.m.
New Beginnings Christian Church, 72 Moose River Dr., 6:30 p.m. Parking for both services at Fairbanks Scales with shuttle.
Passumpsic Community Baptist Church, Route 5, 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Presbyterian Church of Barnet, 276 Barnet Center Rd., Barnet, 7 p.m. Meet the new pastor and enjoy hymns, fellowship, and the story of Christmas.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, together with Third Congregational Church will celebrate Christmas Eve with candlelight, carols, and communion at 3:40 p.m. at Third Congregational Church, 1095 Route 2, East St. Johnsbury. Masks required.
Union Baptist Church, 932 Route 5, Waterford, 6 p.m., candlelight service with music and drama “A Promise Fulfilled.”
United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, 7:30 p.m. Lessons and carols. Masks required.
