Ariel Zevon - Water Part 2

Twenty years ago, I was an urbanite, born and raised in large expanses of city-scape. Like many other billions of gridlock dwellers, I did not bother myself with investigating the water system that delivered the water to my faucet. I would just turn the handle and… voilà!
In fact, it’s safe to assume that you do not want to know where that city water is coming from, or where and what it has flowed through. And you’re certainly better off not knowing what has been added to it before it makes its way into your glass. If it is imbued with only mildly distinguishing flavors (nevermind a hint of chlorine which you learn to ignore), and if you aren’t showing signs of immediate illness, then just be glad to have running water. After all, it is one of the perks of living in a civilized society, right?
We won’t get into the present day crisis in areas around our great nation where the water is not potable, leave that to the politicians to debate about when or if the problem is worth fixing.
Before moving off-the-grid and building a homestead, I could not have imagined the kinds of things that would become part of my everyday know-hows. Like knowing how to: neuter a kid goat with a rubber band; or, clean out all the creosote from the back corners of a wood stove oven; or, plow through a mile of class 4 road with snowdrifts 5-feet tall in a blizzard (always build the snow wall toward the wind - a fact some neighbors refuse to believe). I most certainly never knew what it meant to have an AIR LOCK in a water line, let alone how to fix it.
An AIR LOCK in a water line is a foreboding threat that is always lurking when your water is gravity fed. The only thing worse is a depleting water supply in the spring box. And, naturally, these two encroaching disasters are intertwined by causation.
Having done the location scouting, digging, and burying to install the water system for our homestead, I felt I had an intimate understanding of the forces behind that stream of water that flows from the faucet. Little did I know how much more deeply my relationship to our water would become…
In the beginning years on the homestead, the water to the house never faltered. What wonderful years those were… Eventually, however, I learned to dread the sudden stillness at the end of a dry water line was the overflow lines that I depended on to water the animals.
This line was not buried - and still isn’t, despite my vow every winter to get it done come springtime as I curse the frozen pipe and haul buckets through knee-deep snow to the barn. These above ground lines are made up of different lengths and sizes of scraps of pipes gathered from hither and yon. These severed and patched together lines inevitably suck in air through some crack or break in the flow of water, and at some point that air decides to gather in the line into a big enough bubble to stop the water from passing. A dam made up of a bubble of air. An AIR LOCK.
The annoyance of air locked pipes is common knowledge to folks around here. Mention it and you’ll get an “oh ya, sure,” followed by a long rambling tale of how so and so had to use a generator and a pump and a pressure hose and whatever else to push it through. And then, “have ya tried” this or that… but to us flatlander fools “air lock” isn’t in our vocabulary. How to fix it? Not in our textbooks or folklore.
My brutish self-determination and stubborn refusal to ask for help is side-saddled with pretty good sense of logic and an obsession with puzzle solving. So, I have learned a lot about the ways of water and air through trial and error. This knowledge comes from hours of hiking up and down the 400 or so feet of lines that run up the steep hillside, sleuthing out where the blockage has occurred. Hundreds of thousands of times, I have pulled apart the segments of lines hoping to see the water pour out. Sometimes, I succumb to sucking on the ends of dry pipes, fearing what might be causing the blockage besides air. And sometimes, if I am lucky, a torrent of built up water comes gushing out so fast I am chocked and soaked as thanks for my efforts.
The worst time for this to happen is in those first days of frost in the fall. If the water flow stops and the temperatures dip below freezing… then you’ve got a beast of a burden: thawing out a frozen line. Many a bitter cold morning have I spent, running numb hands up and down frozen pipes, shaking and thumping and bending hoping to crack and break the ice.
When my efforts fail, I resort of the little butane torch and walk up and down warming the pipe, careful not to melt the plastic, and praying that it doesn’t freeze back up before I am done. If I can keep a steady flow of water running through the line long enough for real snow cover, then I am usually in pretty good shape for many months of winter and am spared lugging water to the livestock several times a day and sledge hammering out the frozen water trough.
These efforts are foolhardy, yes. It would take a couple hundred bucks and a few hours ONE time to put in a new seamless line and bury the friggin’ thing. I tell myself this every time I am out there… And, actually, this year (a decade in), I did finally get one line installed to feed the duck pond.
Despite the toil and frustrations, a certain relationship to the land has evolved from this repetitive practice. There are times I am forced to wait at the end of a line for the water to work its way down. In these rare moments, I find myself deep in the thick lushness of the land fed by the stream and I can sit and watch and breathe in how effortlessly nature embraces the laws of water and air. However briefly, I acquiesce to the beauty and power of earth’s grace. I am far from enlightened, mind you, these meditations while enriching are fleeting. If that water doesn’t get to flowing, I get back into the grinding task of heedlessly trying to out-smart the natural order. I am merely a flawed human after all.
Now, there’s a new threat to the water supply… DROUGHT.
In the past two or three years, we have seen a noticeable reduction in the amount of water that flows from the top of the hill. The level in the spring box gets dangerously low earlier each summer, and stays low longer. Low levels of water from above means less pressure to push the flow downhill, which means much greater chance that an air bubble is gonna lodge itself, and without enough water getting it to flow again… well, luck is about all you can hope for.
This year, for the first time in 10 years, the water in the house stopped. This year, I became that so and so who, after three days of unsuccessfully and desperately sucking, pushing, pulling, pouring, opening and shutting valves, I admitted defeat and rented a beast of a water pump and pushed the bejesus out of the main line. It worked.
The spring box is full again. Another winter is about to set it in. I will thank my lucky stars every time I fill my cup with the pure Vermont spring water.
Cheers to all, and may the waters keep flowing…
