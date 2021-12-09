Ariel Zevon: All’s Well That Ends. (Period)

Editor’s note: Today’s submission by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon concludes the story of Ariel’s adventures with emus and mini donkeys.
Back on the ranch, things were going badly, and getting worse. The throbbing pain in my upper arm, where Sparkles lacerated me, was momentarily forgotten as I witnessed him turn rabidly insane with lust. Sparkles loomed over Hamby, his jaw still clamped hard around the little guy’s neck. Sparkles’ lips curled back menacingly and his eyes bulged with murderous intent.
Miraculously, I managed to get my cell phone out and call my friend - the one who so kindly sent these two mini-trouble-making-donkeys.
“Sparkles is attacking Hamby! He looks like he is going to rape him!! What do I do???” I screeched, my voice shrill with terror.
My friend kept calm and said matter of factly: “Go in there with a crop and whack him. You have to put him in his place.”
Great. I had been savagely attacked by this heinous little beast only a few minutes before, and now I had to go into the pen with him?! Times like these, I begin to doubt my conviction that living a solitary single life is preferable. A little back up would’ve really been nice right about then. But, necessity is the mother…
I grabbed the nearest stick and charged into the pen. By then, Hamby had managed to get up and the two minis were wrestling and chasing, hooves kicking amid dust clouds. I zeroed in on Sparkles and whacked him with the stick. It did absolutely no good. So, I reached for Hamby and yanked him towards the gate so we could make our escape.
By some miracle, we succeeded. Sparkles was spinning, braying, snorting and running circles inside the pen. Hamby and I were safe at last on the other side of the fence. On wobbly knees, I walked Hamby down to what I refer to as the Pallet Palace, a very large shed/barn where the goats used to be housed before I finally built them a proper barn. He would have to succumb to staying in this ramshackle bird infested space till further notice.
But “further notice” had to be soon, by golly. I had decided to let go of my beloved emus as a way of reducing my workload. THIS was not what I had in mind. The thought of driving the little hell-on-wheels trailer with no secured doors down to southern Vermont - again - was the last thing I wanted to do, but there was no way these mini-donkeys were staying.
The next morning, after chores, I hitched the trailer back onto the truck. There was no time to dilly-dally; I wanted to get this over with and return to my usual daily travails and misadventures which seemed pleasingly trite in comparison to this whole ordeal.
I packed Hamby into the trailer and tied his rope tight so I could go for Sparkles, the sexual predator. My anxiety from yesterday’s attack was palpable. I kept a very firm hold of Sparkles’ halter and pulled his neck in, pinned to my hip, lest he try to swivel and bite me again.
As soon as we hit the driveway, the fight was on. All Sparkles wanted was to get to that barn with those big donkey dames, and all I wanted was to get him into that trailer and lock him down.
Every time I got Sparkles to the trailer ramp, he would rear back and away. No amount of grains and treats would persuade him to get in. By the time my mother pulled in, I was sweating and crying in frustration. Now there were two of us, though; surely we could outsmart a donkey.
Eventually, through trickery and coaxing, Sparkles was on the ramp. From there, I was able to drag him in using every ounce of my body weight and then some. I tied his rope to the hitch on the wall.
As soon as I stepped back, ready to close up the back of the trailer, Sparkles lunged at Hamby, through the opening of the panel which was meant to keep them separated. Now my screeching pleas were joined by my mothers’ - to no avail.
I called my friend, again in total panic. And, again, he kept his usual calm and told me to shut the back and start driving. “They’ll settle down once you’re moving.’
Yeah. Right.
Wasting no time, we hopped into the truck and started down the driveway. If you recall from our first trip with Wanda and Winston, the trailer has a quirk. The side doors don’t latch properly. As we rushed to get the trailer in motion, we hadn’t had time to fasten the doors, so we pit-stopped quickly in West Danville, to buy some duct tape.
My mother leapt out and ran into the store. I hadn’t even stepped out of my truck before I heard harsh rasping from the trailer which was also now rocking. Fear rose from my chest as I walked to the back to peer into a crack… I couldn’t see much - but I did see blood. And the rasping intensified, like a death rattle.
My mother was already running back to the truck as I wailed, “I think they’re killing each other!”
I couldn’t open the trailer there at the West Danville park-and-ride. For one thing, the donkeys might run off into traffic. But, truthfully, I also didn’t want anyone to witness this. I was guilt ridden. I felt like the most heinous deployer of animal abuses that ever walked on the face of the earth.
“We have to go back,” I said, as we buckled back in. The 4 miles back to the homestead were more terrifying than the entire three days leading up to this. Even worse was the anticipation of what we would find when we opened the trailer. I prepared myself for a blood bath, and two dead donkey corpses. I was already formulating how to clean up the mess…
As horrible as it was, they were alive. The donkeys had completely tangled themselves up and were now choking, unable to take in enough oxygen. It took extraordinary desperation to dig my fingers into the harness that was tightly embedded into Sparkles’ neck, but somehow, I managed. He was too stunned to do more than stumble out of the trailer and stand there in a daze. I easily led him back to the pen. Then walked Hamby back to the Pallet Palace.
As anyone who keeps farm animals knows, accidents happen and things can get gory. When I was first starting out, I remember crying over a single dead chicken. Literally. I took every death, every injury to heart. After a while, the cycle of life and death and all the hardships and pains in between, are normalized.
This ordeal, though… was not any kind of normal I ever signed up for. My frustration and anger towards these two donkeys turned to pity and remorse. As much as I wanted them banished, I never wanted to cause them bodily harm.
We were all reeling from the trauma. There was nothing to do but breathe and recover. Which we did. Eventually.
In the days that followed, I managed to get Sparkles packed and back from whence he came. Hamby stayed on for another couple weeks. There were definitely more shenanigans as we tested out whether he could stay once his naughty brother was gone. But, in the end, I did myself a favor and sent Hamby packing too.
After all of that hassle, I must admit, I miss my goofy emu babies peering at me over the fence to beg for more apples and bananas. One thing’s for sure, I’ll take a couple of wandering emus over a pair of jack asses any day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.