Ariel Zevon: Be Careful What You Say…

…in a small town. Because, “Word travels fast,” as they say.
Rumors can and will spread like a virus in rural towns. Stories tend to gain momentum as they spiral out of control, then wind their way back to the original subjects. As the gossip weaves its way through the fabric of the community, a person’s reputation can be just as easily built up sky high or torn down to rubble.
We all love a good story. The whodunit or who-done-said-it mysteries awaken the inner sleuth in all of us. Fiction is born out of life’s experience. Conversely, in real life, it is easy to lose sight of what is real and what is made up as stories are passed down. Like the old game of telephone, each time the story is retold it is enhanced or altered slightly, til it has little to do with anything that may have actually happened.
Let’s embark on a new tale, shall we? How much of it bares any resemblance to actual events is anyone’s guess. So, let’s just call it fiction…
** All of the names herein have been changed to protect the innocent - and, the guilty.
Once upon a time, there was a young woman we will call Joan, after the revered soldier saint or demon lunatic of France - a victim of heresy if ever there was one. Joan set foot in Vermont for the first time in 1993. She was 17 years old and an incoming freshman at Marlboro College - which has sadly now passed into the realm of nearly forgotten history.
The view from atop those southern Vermont hills, the heartbeat of nature and the vibrant beauty within those woods filled Joan with such sweet serenity and gratitude. She had discovered the refuge of her childhood fantasies - an escape from the havoc of the harsh and unforgiving cities where she had grown up. The isolation and quiet solitude of being alone amidst the Technicolor trees felt like home. For the first time in Joan’s life, she felt both independent and anonymous. Turns out, as she would come to realize years later, it is much easier to disappear in a crowded city block than on a country road.
Fast forward to 2011, Joan wound up moving to the Northeastern corner of Vermont. And, once again, she was a newcomer, an “outsider.” Joan often felt like a microbe on a glass microscope slide being analyzed by a team of inquisitive scientists who scrutinized her every breath and mutation. Sometimes, it felt like the scientists’ only goal was to make sure she didn’t reproduce.
Seen as a specimen by the community members, Joan was frequently the subject of gossip. At first, the locals were hedging their bets on how long she would last as a fledgling homesteader a mile up a class 4 road on a frigid North facing hillside. She proved them all wrong when she survived many dark winters and showed no sign of leaving. But then, their speculations turned even more skeptical: why would a woman chose to live alone up there with only her odd collection of animals as companions?
Recently, Joan caught wind that she was, yet again, the subject of unfriendly chatter. Well actually, her dogs were the subjects and she was merely the negligent culprit responsible for their crimes.
The domestic animals, the livestock animals, and the indigenous animals all play important roles in this tale. One might ponder as to how the events would have transpired if humans were not meddling and taking it upon themselves to dictate what behaviors are permissible or not in the natural world. Joan has little doubt the animals would sort it out if left to their own accord, and likely in a swifter and more efficient manner.
Joan had procured a 40½ acre plot of land by trading in some pieces of valuable green papers (a.k.a. dollars) for one single sheet of paper. This piece of paper declared her the “owner” of every square inch of it.
Tell that to the bear that lived there and watched as she set up camp and began piling up pieces of wood in a square stack that she would later call home. He didn’t seem to mind as he watched sitting half way up the hill scooping grains out of a feed sac he had stolen from the shed. Until Joan outsmarted the lumbering black bear by locking up the feed bags. The squirrels and field mice were amenable to co-habitating with a human as it provided them with a warm cozy nook in Joan’s freshly insulated ceiling. Until Joan got wise and recruited a couple of feline assassins to patrol the parameter of the house.
And then there were the coyotes… oh the coyotes. They are the ferocious canine villains of folklore for good reason. They are the robbers of many a night’s slumber, the predators of so many unsuspecting animals. Anyone with pets or livestock will find themselves in a perpetual war with these wild dogs. It is a matter of life or death - and that is no exaggeration.
All the animals, including the human ones, are in the ever-eternal survival dance: to eat or be eaten; to hunt or be hunted. Joan admired the coyotes, but she was the steward of her homestead which meant she had a duty to protect her flocks and herds.
Shortly after moving in, Joan acquiesced to the overwhelming urgent advice of many that she HAD to get a shotgun. She had never touched a gun in her life. Where she had come from, the average citizen generally avoided interactions involving a gun. Where she came from, guns were tantamount to a very bad day. But, when in Rome…
After laying awake listening to the eerie howls of coyotes surrounding her little homestead, Joan dutifully took a gun safety course and purchased a shot gun. That shotgun was then stowed away in its case and collected dust in the corner of her house, where it sits to this very day. Nonetheless, let it be known, if any “bad guys” get past the honking geese, the braying donkeys, the head butting goats and the barking dogs, be warned: Joan is armed.
The real guardians of Joan’s homestead, however, are the dogs: Aesop, Roma and Pépé. Their fierce arsenal of howls, growls and barks keep the foes at bay, for the most part. Sometimes though, the dangerous predators keep encroaching, getting too close for comfort. When that happens, the dogs charge forth into the surrounding wilderness and then, the chase is on…
Unbeknownst to the dogs, there are laws in the woods surrounding Joan’s homestead. Hard as she tried to explain these codes of conduct to them, they hadn’t yet learned to read the Private Property or No Trespassing signs at the edges of her 40.5 acres. Or perhaps they read them and scoffed at the human folly.
Therein lies the beginnings of another homesteading saga… and another wild tale for the rumor mill to churn.
…To be continued.
This is part one of a three-part story by Peacham resident Ariel Zevon.
