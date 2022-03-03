Ariel Zevon: Borders & Fences

Since the so-called ‘civilization’ of humankind, borders have been drawn, walls have been erected, and fences have delineated territories. On a farm, installing new fences, mending the old sagging fences, and moving fences is a strategic, tedious and endless chore. Fences create clear boundaries to separate herds and flocks, and to protect carefully planted vegetable crops. They create protected zones not meant to be tampered with by curious and voracious animals.
Certain animals are more devious and determined than others to figure out how to escape confinement. It’s a daily pastime to suss out what they can dig under, where they can climb over, and how they will hone Houdini-like techniques to outwit locked gates. It felt to Joan like the goats were always smiling mischievously as they casually watched her mend the fence they had mangled in their last break for freedom. They seemed to welcome the new challenge of a fortified barrier, like contestants in an obstacle course.
One hot summer day, Joan was rewiring an electric fence line around the pig pen. The happy hogs were basking in their mud pit, snoozing and snorting, content as pigs in…. Joan struggled to untangle wires from dirt clod rocks; she cursed as she climbed up and down the steep slopes, as the sweat poured down from her brow. It occurred to her then that the notion that humans have domesticated animals was utterly ludicrous. Clearly, on this homestead, it was the other way around. The animals had it made and they knew it. Joan went to great lengths to ensure they fully enjoyed their days in her stead.
Same was true for the farm dogs. Joan preferred giving them an all-access pass to roam freely in and out of all the areas. This allowed them to patrol and keep an eye on everyone and everything going on around the place.
For the first eight years, this plan was practically flawless. There were only a few occasions when one of the dog pack had been on a hot chase, winding up far away from home. But the dogs always found their way back home, and no one around the hillside community had ever complained to her. To the contrary, her neighbors all assured her that they loved seeing the bounding, goofy dogs when they appeared in their driveway. And so, letting the dogs patrol the entire hillside never appeared to be a problem.
Until… it was.
One day, Joan received a message: “Hey, I don’t mean to stir things up, but I just overheard one of your neighbors talking to some guys over at the general store about how he was going to shoot your dogs if he caught them running on his property again.”
Joan stared at the message in disbelief. SHOOT her dogs??! Who harbored such ill will toward her or her dogs? Who would publicly boast about their plan to assassinate her dogs without at least talking to her first?
“Oh, and it was your neighbor, the one with the flags and pinwheels all over his tractor,” her source added.
Well, of course. She should’ve known right away. There’s always that one neighbor… that one, who smiles and makes a real show of being friendly… that one, who offers to help all the time… that one, who borrows things and returns them with broken parts that he failed to mention… that one, who is plotting schemes behind your back…
Yeah, that neighbor.
Unfortunately for Joan, that was the neighbor who had seized the wooded property that ran right alongside her own and then peppered the whole line of trees with POSTED signs, as if peeing on each one to mark his territory.
Not a month after that abutting property had been purchased, Aesop went missing for half the day. When Joan finally tracked him down deep in the thickets in the forest, she found him caught in a coyote snare trap. The cable loop meant to snatch and cinch tightly around an animals foot or leg had caught Aesop around his entire chest. The wire was so embedded she couldn’t get it loose enough to release him without heavy duty wire cutters. Her “friendly” neighbor showed up to “help,” all smiles, as usual. Joan, who was quaking with horror and rage, asked confoundedly who would set such horrible traps (indeed, snares are illegal in Vermont)? Her neighbor, let’s call him Nick, just raised his eyebrows as if to say he had no idea.
“Well, if you ever put traps out, please just let me know so I can try harder to keep my dogs out of here!” Joan requested. Nick nodded in agreement.
Then it happened again. This time, Aesop was caught in a foot hold trap (legal - though no less barbaric if you were to ask the dog). And… it happened again after that… and again another time. Then, Joan found out that Nick had trapped and released Aesop still another time. The poor dog staggered home bloody and limping - but Nick never bothered to tell her.
So, it was no surprise to Joan - to learn that it was Nick puffing up his chest around the tiny town, talking the big talk about shooting unsuspecting dogs for the crime of ruining his pastime of trapping wildlife.
Never one to beat around the bush, Joan went straight over to confront her neighbor. Nick, once again, dismissed the accusation. “I never said that,” he said, before proceeding to give her a long lecture about the laws regarding dogs running at large.
“I’m not here to dispute the law,” Joan lashed back, “but why wouldn’t you tell me you were putting out traps? That’s what a supposedly friendly neighbor would do!”
But, Nick just kept spewing legalese and refusing to admit what they both knew to be true.
This toxic interaction permeated the pure mountain air and disrupted the tranquility up on the hill. Joan grew paranoid. Were other neighbors secretly judging her as an irresponsible dog owner? Was she a terrible farmer? Was everyone conspiring against her? Her mind spun in a vicious spiral that coiled her thoughts into a pool of despair. Would she have to abandon her hillside sanctuary with her tail between her legs, straddled by her misbehaving dogs?
That’s what happens with rumors and gossip. Some dig in their heels and stick to their version of righteousness, no matter what. Others let the mean spirits slip into the recesses of their fractured ego. Joan’s reaction was a pendulum, beginning on the one extreme, swinging all the way over to the other, and back and forth until, eventually, the momentum lessened. Only then could she see clearly and construe a rational solution.
In the end, Joan begrudgingly accepted that fences can make good neighbors, or at least block out the bad ones. She devised a plan to build a clear and solid border wall around her whole property. It seemed the only way to salvage her peaceful existence. As spring beckoned its return and the snows melted, Joan trudged out, yet again, to dig up spare scraps of fences. She hauled and tugged, sweated and bled, hoping that this would be the final all encompassing Mother of All Fences.
Once her hillside island was fully barricaded, she could even bring the emus home…
Oh wait, that wasn’t Joan. Those were someone else’s 6ft tall dinosaur birds from another legendary tale ;)
This concludes a three-part story by Peacham resident Ariel Zevon.
