Ariel Zevon: Chickens - Part 2

Before we take a deep dive into the exciting world of chicken husbandry and my unexpected role in helping to establish a new breed descended from ancient poultry genetics aptly called: The Sugarbush, I would like to introduce my dear old friend and avian mentor Kermit Blackwood. Our kinship was kindled some eons ago, before kids and marriage, and long before I had ever really thought about having feathered fowl take over a large portion of my life.
It was in the mid ‘90s, when pay phones were everywhere, Compact Discs were a new thing, and we still looked up information in the Encyclopedia Britannica. I was a student at Marlboro College. My second year there, a new student came onto the scene with wild stories from his past and even more incredible notions of creating an expansive aviary outside the science building on campus. He made his proposal at the Town Meeting and we students voted in favor.
Before long, there was an outer-worldly flock of exotic birds residing with us on an isolated hilltop in Southern Vermont. To be honest, I hardly paid attention to what happened up at the Science Building. My studies were all on the other side of campus in the Theatre and Humanities buildings. With a student body of 325 students, however, everyone knew everyone and all of everyone’s business. Kermit and I certainly knew each other, and were friendly. Both of us had grown up in unusual circumstances with interesting thematic similarities which fostered an inherent bond early on. But, our real friendship didn’t evolve until more than a decade later. We have The Chicken to thank for that.
Which brings us back to my novice backyard farmstead with its dozen standard stock domestic layer hens. Wanting to provide the best possible care for our chickens, my boys and I had pushed the Harry Potter books aside to read books about how to raise chickens instead. As I was reading aloud one night, I came across a passage in which none other than my old long lost pal Kermit Blackwood was quoted espousing great wisdom about The Chicken.
“Hey, I know him!” I exclaimed.
Sometime thereafter, I learned that Kermit was still in Southern Vermont and was still breeding and observing the behaviors and genetic dispositions of rare birds. By the time I had relocated with my boys, and our flock of birds to the Stix in the NEK, Kermit and I were back in touch.
In the beginning, I asked Kermit questions on various aspects of keeping chickens: what to feed them; how to keep them warm through the harsh winters; how to cure foot fungus or tend to a rasping and wheezing hen. Although many of his answers were absolutely bizarre and outlandish, I trusted him to know best. His remedies included things like: give it a warm bubble bath; cover legs with honey and wrap them in cellophane; administer drops of red thyme oil into their drinking water; cram a cayenne capsule as far down the gullet as possible. With Kermit’s guidance, I grew to know the flock rather intimately. I could detect when something was slightly off and I had an arsenal of preventative tricks up my sleeve.
Then, Kermit started sending up chickens of his own. The first bird he sent up was a rooster. Not just any rooster. A Sugarbush Rooster. This isn’t some low-life rooster you can pick up at the feed store, or order from a catalogue. This rooster had a history, a lineage, a purpose.
As the story goes, Kermit had been collaborating with Robert DuGrenier, a world-renowned glass artist and designer, at Taft Hill Farm in West Townsend, Vt. DuGrenier had been gifted some cultural landmark fowl by an agricultural conservationist, Dr. S. Yamamoto. These birds traced back to South and Central America, Oceania, Egypt and Northern Europe.
As they were selecting out the birds deemed to have the most desired genetic predispositions to breed, an interesting phenomenon began to take shape. The castaway birds were left to run around the farm fending for themselves unprotected and unsupervised. These seemingly less impressive birds began to self-select their mates and raised their chicks on their own in the wild. These little survivalists became the founders of what is now called The Sugarbush line.
All I knew when Kermit sent that first rooster up to me was that this was a bird descended from a bloodline that was special because it could forage for itself, survive and even thrive in the harsh environs of this unforgiving, north-facing hilltop. Really all I knew was that Kermit said I needed this chicken, and I just don’t argue with him when it comes to birds (or camelids, but that’s a whole other story).
On my own, I had procured some Legbar hens to add to my flock sometime prior for the dual purpose of meat and eggs. I had also heard rumors that they were a hardier breed than your average brown layer. I proudly reported my Legbar acquisitions to Kermit who was, frankly, dismissive. The Legbars were not of the same caliber as his rare breeds. Although he didn’t come right out and say as much out loud, his non-verbal “mmHmm” made it abundantly clear.
A couple of years later though, after that first Sugarbush rooster had been strutting around the homestead fertilizing my “pedestrian” hens, my new generations of chicken began to noticeably morph and ameliorate. The new hatches were dramatically smaller, some had very pronounced and upright tail feathers, while others had no tail at all. They were all very speedy like little road runners zooming across the yard from one thicket of woodsy brambles to another where they remained shielded from predatory hawk eyes above. These hens also made exceptional mothers, and the roosters stood by their girls and offspring with their chests held high and ready to defend their progeny.
Seeing how incredibly successful the one Sugarbush addition crossed with those two Legbar hens had proved to be, Kermit kept sending more birds up North. Birds with origins traced back to ancient breeds with alluring names like: Mapuche, Raraku and Huastec. These and a whole host of other fancy chickens had traits Kermit wanted to see mixed into the Sugarbush line to see which genetics would win out. He was strategically setting my flock up to make the ultimate Sugarbush. To quote Kermit:
“They are in some ways equivalent with Randall cattle, Vermont’s state breed, in that natural selection and a closed gene pool for pivotal generations were by far the greatest factors in the development of the Sugarbush hens.”
And so it happened that my homestead is now overrun by these fierce chicken genotypes. I no longer count heads or lock anyone up at night. They can withstand the harshest of NEK winters, produce more eggs than I can give away, and continue to improve themselves with every new crop of chicks each year. The roosters are mild mannered unless their harem is threatened. then look out. Not to mention how these roosters are decked out with spectacular plumage, and the hens become more uniquely speckled and tufted as well.
I have given some of these remarkable chickens away, in the last couple years, to friends to add to their own flocks. Their reports back echo my own experience. So, while I am not making any endorsements, nor have anything to gain from all this, I highly recommend anyone keeping chickens to seek out some of these superior Sugarbushes. I am confident you will experience less losses to predators, reap more benefits in egg production, and easily founder your own growing population of exceptional poultry.
