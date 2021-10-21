Ariel Zevon: Emus & Donkeys

Caledonian Record columnist Jay Craven is pleased to present some writing by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon. “Every time I hear Ariel’s stories of country adventures, my jaw drops,” said Craven. “I asked her to start writing them down – and she has. I hope people enjoy them as much as I do.”
There are days on the homestead when the chores and projects happen as though there was an order - a design to it all. Those days are….rare.
Many days, or rather most days, you just never know what mishap, wild escape, ensuing chase, or life-threatening entanglement might occur. Such is life on a farm.
Behind the pastoral charm, behind the luminescent landscape of lush pastures and rolling hills with happy livestock frolicking about, behind the idyllic rural image lies scenes filled with tears, gore and a lot of manure. Mostly manure.
The particular off-the-grid homestead in this story happens to be run by a single middle-aged woman who old-timers around here would call a “flatlander.” After all, she is a transplant to Vermont. She really has no business claiming to know how to live off the land, except for the fact that she has trudged through and carried on on this hardscrabble patch for nearly a decade now. How? Sheer stubborn determination.
Yes. I am that stubborn woman. When I am told something might be “too difficult,” “too dangerous,” “shouldn’t be done alone”… You can bet your rear end, I am gonna get it done. Won’t be pretty, certainly not graceful, but it WILL get done.
So, here we are. Goats, donkeys, pigs, alpacas, ducks, geese, peafowl, guinea fowl, too many damn chickens, three dogs, two cats… and me, the lone human out here since my twin sons survived their upbringing and have now gone off to college. But that’s another story.
The idea on a sustainable homestead is for all the creatures and infrastructures to have a symbiotic purpose. Soil feeds the animals who then fertilize the soil, humans move dirt and poop around, and all that jazz. The thing is, I’m a sucker for taking on weird or discarded animals, which sometimes leaves me looking for how to determine their “purpose.” I have wound up accumulating some interesting, strange and sometimes very exotic beasts. Like the emus: Wanda and Winston. There was Earl, too, but Earl and Wanda wandered off into the woods when they were young, as adventurous lovebirds will do. Sadly, when Wanda turned up somewhere on the other side of the nearby hill, Earl was not with her and would never be seen again. That’s the way it goes sometimes. Life is rough out here.
Some fun facts about emus: the only bird larger than an emu is the ostrich. Both are huge flightless dinosaur-looking birds. Emus originally came from Australia where they were seen as invasive birds during the 1930’s, which lead to The Great Emu War. An actual war, with actual real soldiers deployed to slay as many emus as possible in typical genocidal humanistic fashion. But I digress.
Emus can run up to 30mph - no joke. Each quill forks into two feathers which is really nifty; their wings are tiny, ridiculously so, and have claws at the tips, a nod to their pre-historic characteristics. Male emus set on the eggs and raise the young; females are more aggressive, like many female humans one might say…
Suffice to say, emus are unusual transplants to New England, kind of like me.
Anyway, the emus that managed to survive and thrive here are Wanda and Winston. Both stand a good 6 ft tall, towering over me. They are ever curious and will peck at anything wiggly or shiny. They like head and neck rubs and even cuddles once in a while, and they love to run and dance, which is a sight to see. I love them. I really do. I also love that they freak out most visitors because, if I am being honest, I would rather visitors not stay too long.
This spring, however, when Winston swallowed another dozen live chicks before I could run across the yard to stop him, I began to ask myself… why? Why do I have emus? What purpose do they serve here? They are entertaining and I do adore them, this is true… but every spring Winston tosses chicks down his gullet like they’re popcorn. My chick population gets annihilated and I’m back to square one.
And every fall the emus start to bust out and run away. One time, Wanda disappeared and through an incredible network of online groups my phone started blowing up with pictures of Wanda standing in people’s yards or spotted in the woods… as far as 10 miles away!
We finally managed to capture Wanda at a house in Peacham. We lured her with bananas and corralled her into the back of my mother’s mini van - which was a tight fit. Wanda’s adventures gained enough notoriety that she was featured on the local news. Then word got out to Associated Press and I was interviewed by a news station in Philadelphia. Turned out there was an emu loose down there that they hadn’t been able to capture, so they had me on the station to provide helpful tips on how to find their own fugitive emu. As if I were some kind of expert. There are apparently not a lot of emu wranglers hanging around Philadelphia.
Back to my main story - my emus were distracting me from the actual hard job of maintaining and surviving here on the homestead. So, when my good friend who happens to be an ethologist (studies animal behavior) said he would take them, I was relieved - which is probably why I didn’t hesitate to accept his proposition - that I take his mini-donkeys in trade.
Having two standard-to-mammoth-sized donkeys already, I figured adding a couple of minis would be no big deal. Boy was I wrong about that. For starters, these were male donkeys. Neither of them was castrated.
My friend mentioned that his donkeys had been fighting and could use a trip to the Northeast Kingdom where they would have plenty of space to run around. As if that would solve their differences. He was confident they would suddenly become the best of friends and live happily ever after up here. Who knows, maybe that could’ve come true. This fairy tale did not, however, take into account that the donkeys who already reside here are females.
Ever see a male donkey catch a fresh whiff of a female? You don’t want to - it is terrifying. One more point - if that male donkey sees competition or obstacles that stand in the way of him getting to that sweet donkey ass he craves, there will be blood. Literally.
Terrifying.
To be continued…
