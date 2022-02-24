Ariel Zevon: Farm Dogs

Farm dogs. The ever-present four-legged friends that patrol the barnyards, run laps through the fields, dig through the compost piles, roll around in the cow dung or curl up in the chicken coop on a frigid night. And, of course, the frequent incessant barking at all hours that warns intruders big and small that they had better fall back, or else.
Farm dogs represent the stalwarts of agrarian land. Their claim over the territory and its inhabitants is instinctive and irrepressible.
So it was for Aesop, Roma and Pépé. Each dog had an important position with distinct job requirements. Pépé had been there the longest. She had been reared by the renowned Sophia, long since passed away but ever present in the spirit of the place - the O.G. (as in, Original Guardian). Sophia, a large hound mix, had moved onto the land with Joan. She was there to welcome the first livestock to arrive. She babysat for the first baby goats birthed. She established the Guardian Dog role on the farm; and, now, she was the Guardian Dog Angel whose spirit was everlasting.
Pépé was a Basset Hound. She had reached a stage in every Basset’s life when a warm plush cushion by the wood stove is way too alluring to pass up. The snout of a Basset is unparalleled, rendering an olfactory alertness that is unsurpassed by any other breed. Even from within the confines of the warm cozy house, Pépé would catch a whiff and in an instant rise from deep slumber to sound an instant alarm replete with bellowing howls. Once she was sure that the troops, Aesop and Rosa, had heard the call to arms and taken their strategic positions outside to fend off whatever danger lurked in the shadows, Pépé was content to lay her droopy face back down and sleep some more.
Aesop arrived after the beloved Sophia left. He had a mighty role to fulfill as the new lead security guard, and an even greater hole to fill in the heart of the family. It did not take this dapper dog long to establish his presence. Half Great Pyrenees, half hound of some sort, Aesop had all the natural qualities a good farm dog needs to get the job done. He was nocturnal by nature, and hard-wired to patrol. His thin, wiry frame was built for speed. He cast a blur of constant motion, running through the woods in and around the hillside. Aesop never tired. He would catch some rest in the quiet of the midday lull, and then be right back at it. No doubt, he has seen things out there in the wild — things that would make an average person shriek and scatter.
Then, one day, Aesop returned from an offensive mission with a limp. Joan hoped it was just a strained muscle from over exertion, but the limp worsened over the course of some days. Aesop had torn a ligament in his knee. He was given orders from the vet to obey strict bed rest for two months. For a farm dog, this is like being sentenced to Death Row. Every time he heard dangers in the wild calling, it was the worst kind of torture for him to be kept confined to the house. He begged and whined to be let loose. He would rather die on the battlefield, than on a couch.
Joan knew that this injury signaled the inevitable decline of such a fine foot soldier. It was time to bring in a new recruit while Aesop still had enough time left to properly train them. Thus, Roma was brought into the homestead. A ball of white fluff, Roma was a full-blooded Great Pyrenees. These giant, bouncing, goofy yeti-like dogs don’t appear to have an iota of aggression in them. They emit an endless supply of love and playful energy. However, they fully earned their place as some of the most sought after Livestock Guardian Dogs for good reason. Their loyalty towards their family is extreme and anything that threatens that must be banished by whatever means necessary.
With these three fine canine specimens, Joan’s home-bred security system kept critters and their minders safe and secure. The proof was evident by her farm’s ever-multiplying number of chickens, rabbits and goats. In her early homesteading days, she had been vigilant to lock everyone up at night to keep them out of harm’s way. She would do regular head counts to be sure everyone was accounted for, till eventually the numbers were just too many to bother, and there was no longer any need to lock any barn doors or coops because the trusty dogs kept predators at bay.
The radius of the protected zone around the homestead was expansive. It covered not just her 40½ acres, but the surrounding woods as well. This had not been a problem when she was the lone ranger up on this stretch of class 4 country road. The surrounding woods were mostly owned by out of staters, or the farmer down the hill who had no qualms with getting free added protection for his heifers.
Then, one day, the land that ran alongside one edge of Joan’s place was sprinkled with “POSTED. NO TRESPASSING” signs. To add insult to injury, there was one bright yellow sign on a tree that faced directly at her front door across the driveway.
Joan had been advised to post property signs when she first settled, but that just wasn’t her way. She was the newcomer, after all. So, she didn’t feel entitled to claim ownership over land, other than, in jest, by purview of her property title. But now, faced with the glaring reminder of where her property ended and someone else’s began, she couldn’t help but feel offended, protective and defensive - in that order.
To be continued…
This is part two of a three-part story by Peacham resident Ariel Zevon.
