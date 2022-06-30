Ariel Zevon: Farm Life Not Always For The Chickenhearted

Colorful, fun, entertaining, and cute.
Chickens have been a staple to rural homesteading and farming for centuries, and it’s no wonder why. The most obvious reason to keep chickens is as a constant source of fresh eggs. Some of us might also recall the family folklore describing a grandparent grabbing a chicken from the yard to lop off its head and fry it up for Sunday dinner. Few of us have carried this ritual on into our modern daily lives; after all, picking up an already shrink wrapped, skinned, cleaned and de-boned thigh at the grocery store is a convenient way to keep the blood off your apron, if not your conscience. Some folks simply keep chickens like they would a lap dog - as fine feathered pets. These folks are in a category all their own, one we will not be exploring in this column (Google “pet chicken;” I bet you’ll find plenty of material).
Though domesticating chickens is a longstanding human tradition, contemporary chicken husbandry is quite kitsch and even trendy. From healthy living to seeking food security, those who keep chickens wear it like a badge of pride. As I have, dating back to when I raised my first little flock in our quarter-acre suburban yard in Barre. We outfitted the backyard playground structure that the kids had outgrown into a small chicken coop. Then off we went to collect some chicks at Agway and bring them home. Thus began my foray into poultry rearing.
Our first few months raising chicks went without a hitch. I mean, it’s not exactly rocket science or the practice would not be so prevalent. The first SNAFU came one morning at the crack of dawn, when we heard the distinctive cock-a-doodle-doo of a proud young rooster. Loud and clear, and definitely not legal within city limits… We got rid of him as quickly as we could, but not before our neighbor started complaining.
The real trouble began when the chickens started to explore beyond the limits of our backyard and ventured onto the lawn of our already disapproving dweller, next door. Oh, she did not care for the feathery clucking interlopers one little bit. She would peer out the curtains from her kitchen window and scowl at those happy fluffy butts bopping up and down as they scratched for juicy grubs in her well-manicured lawn.
It was thus brought to our attention that chickens require a license to be “legal.” Can you imagine the scenario where a couple of well-intentioned urban farmers are arrested for keeping unlicensed chickens? I actually know someone who had to go before the City Council repeatedly for several years to defend his right to keep his chickens. Made local news headlines. Vermont - gotta love it. We opted to dutifully abide by The Law and went to town hall. We paid 25 cents per bird - a whopping $1.50 for our half-dozen birds, and took our official receipt home as proof of our poultry’s citizenship.
After our quasi-urban homestead had settled and begun to flourish, the encroachment of predators began. First there was the skunk who would reach through the grate at the bottom of the coop at night and grab onto a foot. That created quite a stir. My then husband rushed out the back door with a broom extended as far away as possible to avoid getting sprayed. I stood on the back deck, screeching. Somehow, no chickens were harmed that day, but we were now on edge. And with good reason, because the next attack was much worse…
We were sitting at the dining room table, our toddler twins in their high chairs - this quintessential happy family of four enjoying a midday meal together. Until we were interrupted by a repulsive and horrific sight. Standing on the other side of the sliding glass door, looking right at us as if to suggest he was joining us for lunch, was a raccoon with its arm up the rear end of a not-quite-dead-yet chicken. The raccoon’s cartoonish thieving face seemed jovial, as if he was reaching into a tub of popcorn, watching a show. Hysteria ensued. Adults, in a panic, knocked chairs over as we tried to stop the slaughter while simultaneously diverting the attention of our little ones to protect their innocence from these violent atrocities of the natural world. Our nonsensical screams, to stop this nightmarishly gory scene, were of no use. There was nothing we could do except to let nature take it’s course.
If you weren’t raised on a farm to experience the daily joys and tragedies that are simply accepted as part of the cycle of life, all this can come as a steep learning curve. The ideal of animal husbandry, as a quaint and socio-ecologically righteous existence complete with frolicking critters in the backyard, is soon replaced with a calloused and jaded outlook on the irrelevance of life and death. There, again, perhaps it shouldn’t be framed in such a negative light, but rather as an evolving familiarity with the realities of existence and newfound humility towards the far greater force that is Nature.
Still, when I made the leap from on-grid Barre City life to off-grid NEK stix livin’, my lessons intensified harshly. I remember well the trauma of running out to find a dead chicken strewn about in pieces, where I picked it up and sobbed (literally sobbed) and felt like an abject failure for letting such an atrocity happen. I worked to cover up every crack and tiny hole in that first small coop, built out of pallets and plywood, determined to prevent even the tiniest ermine from slipping in to wreak deadly havoc on my slumbering birds. I counted every head every morning and every evening before locking them up for the night.
This sobering reality was a far cry from the present-day raucous cacophony of birds calling out from all areas of the homestead, running wherever they please, and picking their own favorite roosting places (usually ones that guarantee their droppings will land wherever you least want them). And then there’s another the tedious task of searching for their newly laid eggs , as they like to find new hidden nooks to build their nests in to ensure that you won’t find them until it’s too late to know if they’re fresh or have baked fetuses inside.
When asked how many chickens I have now, I can only laugh. I have no clue, and I just keep coming out with more varieties of them. You see, these aren’t just any chickens. The chickens here on my homestead today are descendants of specific breeds that were matched up for strategic reasons to create the singular line of Sugarbush chickens. A very special breed indeed. Read next week’s column to learn all about The Sugarbush and how my old friend Kermit Blackwood got me to evolve these genetically superior chickens without me ever really understanding what I was doing or why.
To be continued…
