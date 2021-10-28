Editor’s note: Jay Craven is pleased to share his column for Episode 2 in Ariel’s epic journey with Wanda and Winston, her outside-the-box emus.
As summer came to an end, Wanda, my gargantuous goofy bird, started finding her escape routes. Every fall season, the animals find ways to bust out of their fenced areas, desperate to find more of those receding green grasses and leaves. Emus are no exception. Wanda has led us on wild chases stretching in all directions around the NEK. This year was proving to be no exception.
I received a call in early September that Wanda was peering through the window of a neighbor’s home down the road. The message was friendly, though subtly apprehensive: “We don’t speak emu, and our dogs are going nuts in the house.” Off I went with a bucket of grains to fetch the Big Bird.
As Wanda and I walked our way back down our long and winding class 4 country road, I called my friend, the ethologist and my trusted animal care advisor, to tell him it was time. The emus needed to be moved down to his farm in Southern Vermont. As Soon As Possible.
At 45, a lone ranger off in the sticks, I am really tying to SIMPLIFY. There is no “simple” to the daily labor of maintaining a diversified-off-grid homestead in the NEK, but keeping emus sure doesn’t help. As I would soon find out, trading them for ornery and belligerent male mini-donkeys would prove a far worse challenge.
We set the date to take Wanda and Winston on their first-ever trip in a livestock trailer. This would also be my first trip hauling the nifty little trailer. I had just procured it off the side of the road from some friendly folks in Peacham. I was excited to try it out. It seemed such a luxury compared to transporting birds, goats or what-have-you crammed in boxes or dog crates as I was accustomed to doing.
With move-out day around the corner, I decided to keep Wanda locked up in the “milking parlor” in the back end of the barn to avoid an impromptu chase. She didn’t seem to mind much - no one was competing to gobble her meals (heaping piles of fruit, veggies and grains twice a day) and her isolation would only last for a day and one night.
The morning of Emu-Haul day started well enough. I was able to easily lure Winston in with Wanda at breakfast time. I locked them in, together, and backed up the livestock trailer right to the barn door where I figured they could be easily led into the travel rig (overly optimistic was I).
All seemed to be going well, in a perfectly planned and organized fashion. I felt confident this would go smoothly.
I went about the rest of my morning chores. My mother arrived to join me for the ride down to Windham County, and we joined forces to usher the emus into the trailer. I walked into the barn and found Wanda patiently waiting.
But Winston…? Gone. M.I.A..
I saw that one of the wooden bars on the swinging gate was busted and deduced that he must have breached it as he somehow found a way to heave his gangly 6-foot feathered dinosaur body over the top of it.
Thus began a VERY long day.
The fenced area for the barnyard animals spans several sprawling acres with wooded areas between the paddocks. Still, I managed to spot Winston fairly quickly - emus aren’t exactly good at blending in. Normally, Wanda and Winston are quite eager to come see me, or anyone, for that matter. Humans are a curiosity to them and, of course, a potential source of delicious treats. But not so now. Winston knew something was up. He was stubbornly reluctant to approach me, even with an offer of grains. So, I tried corralling him.
The corralling efforts commenced around 9 a.m. Already, we were an hour behind our intended departure time. Still, as I began to walk around the perimeter to coax him toward the barn, I studiously kept my cool. Years of rearing animals has taught me that falling prey to hysterics does not work. Desperation, frustration and rage never prove to be successful, and often cause more harm than good to all involved. The animals sense it, which only makes it worse, and I have to wallow in the shame of my poor behavior.
Luckily, most animals forgive quickly; they don’t suffer from psycho-emotional trauma like humans. In fact, the goats seem to get a real kick out of seeing a human act out so outrageously - they take it on like it’s a game of rugby. Donkeys, however, are not so forgiving. They have iron clad memory banks. And, they hold grudges… but we will get to that later.
By 11 o’clock, and several rounds of nearly goading Winston back in the barn but failing to shut him in before he slipped away, we had to change tacts. I was losing my Zen, and my poor mother was caught in the crosshairs of my verbal lashings.
The down and dirty way to catch an emu is to toss a lasso around their long, feathered, serpentine neck. NOT recommended. I had to do it with Wanda once, who fought it some, but did acquiesce and submit to defeat, as her only alternative to strangling herself to death. I turned to my mom and told her it was time to get serious, and warned her it was going to get ugly.
We got Winston up to the gate that opened to the trailer ramp and shoved him out. Before he could dart away, on went a thick rope around his neck. That’s when all hell broke loose. Winston instantly started thrashing. We’re talking 80 pounds of solid bone and muscle, long legs that kick VERY hard and the moves of a landlocked eel monster.
The rope threatened to strangle him or pop his head off. I had to act fast. Heaving my body fully around the giant bird’s flailing, spasmodic frame, I wrapped my arms around him and held on with all my might, still clutching the rope in one hand and hoping it wouln’twouldn’t choke him. We wrestled our way over to the side door of the trailer and with everything I had I lifted him and threw him in.
I slammed the door. Shaking and leaning against the trailer, I caught my breath. My mother and I looked at each other. We have lived through a lot together. Our lives have not been ordinary; down many roads less traveled have we ventured… but this? This just about topped the charts. Never had we ever dreamed that in the year 2021 we would become emu wranglers.
By then, it was well into the day, but there was no stopping now.
As we got ready for the 2½-hour trip, we circled the trailer to button it up. And that’s when we discovered that its 4 side doors wouldn’t latch shut.
Clearly, we couldn’t drive off down I-91 with doors that wouldn’t lock shut. What now?
To be continued…
