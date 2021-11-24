Ariel Zevon: Mini Donkey Nightmares

Editor’s note: Caledonian Record columnist Jay Craven is pleased to present some writing by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon. Today’s submission continues the story of Ariel’s adventures with emus and mini donkeys.
When we finally pulled the little livestock trailer into my humble homestead in the Northeast Kingdom, it was dark. I had been told the mini donkeys, Sparkles and Hamby, would be able to live with everyone else in the barnyard once properly introduced. I had also been assured the minis were going to be so thrilled with their new environs and all their new multi-species friends that things would sort themselves out naturally, and everything would be Hunky Dory.
I was too tired to question the rationality of this idealistic thinking. After all, this had been one of the longest days of consecutive extraordinary circumstances gone awry. So, I put Sparkles and Hamby in the back room of the barn. This would keep them separated from the general animal population but would place them near enough to give everyone an initial smell test. After a night of olfactory immersion, the formal introduction would ensue with ease in the morning. With ease, I told myself.
I led the two thigh-high, disoriented jacks into the barn. I filled a large bucket with water, threw in some hay, and called it a day. And what a day it had been. Wrought with trauma, terror, obscene hilarity, the transporting of two emus to southern Vermont and subsequent return trip with two mini donkeys… Yes. Sleep would come easy…
As dawn broke, I got up and out the door with haste knowing the day break would get everyone’s curiosities piqued in a hurry. I didn’t want to risk waiting too long and give anyone the opportunity to bust through a gate (like Winston, the emu, had done the day before). I also needed to shuffle a few beasts before I could start my routine chores, since the donkeys had spent the night in the “milking parlor” and would now have to be moved out before I could bring in the milking does (goats).
I grabbed the leads for the new minis and went out to the barn to see how everyone had fared through the night. Simone and Nina, my very large and beautiful long-standing resident donkeys, stood at their usual morning post awaiting their breakfast. The sight of me sent them into an excited toe tapping dance. Admittedly, it’s not so much the sight of me as it is the sight of the grain bucket. I saw them take a moment to register that I did not have that precious bucket of delectable grains in my hand. This brought on a different kind of dismay, which launched them into a loud hullabaloo…
Donkeys are quite vocal creatures. If I linger over my coffee mug too long before heading out to do chores, the girls will start braying. There is a reason donkeys are known for their “hee hawing,” and it’s because it is LOUD. Like house shaking, earth vibrating loud. Even from my kitchen table, those screeching commands from outside in the yard will jerk me to full attention. Even my neighbor a mile down the hill says he can hear them!
As soon as Nina and Simone let out their first bull horn pitched exclamations, the race was on. I heard more commotion from within the back of the barn. I slipped in the side door quickly to get the male minis on their leads to walk them out for the first face-to-face introduction to the females in broad daylight. I held on to the ropes tightly and let Hamby and Sparkles out the door.
Nostrils flared, necks stretched and lips reached. Everyone was desperate to get a good whiff of each other. For a moment, it was bestially cordial. For a moment, I was smiling. Then, snot sprayed, drool spewed and hooves stomped. And then…
Chaos.
Sparkles went wild in one direction, Hamby in another. Nina and Simone weren’t seemingly impressed by these puny Napoleonic asses and they balked away from the fence to get away from them. Before I knew it, the minis took off, I wasn’t able to keep a grip on their leads.
OK.
Fine.
No need to panic.
Don’t get hysterical.
These are thoughts that initially go through my head in moments like this.
Getting all riled up doesn’t change or help matters.
Just focus on the next step.
One thing at a time.
The earth won’t crumble.
etc. etc. etc.
These calming mantras are meant to keep me from losing my marbles. The problem is that they can just as easily have the opposite effect and tip me over the edge into fevered panic. At which point I go into an unhinged overdrive. Objects start flying, outer-worldly moaning reverberates through the atmosphere, the world suddenly appears in technicolor… While this is counterproductive for the most part, it can also get my blood pumping and speed up the old reflexes.
My whirling brain crystallized my next objectives: 1) get a grain bucket; 2) lure the minis back; 3) get them tethered somewhere safe; 4) feed the general barn population; and 5) milk the goats. If I could manage that, perhaps I would get a handle on how to then proceed.
As I came out the door with the grain bucket, I made a concerted effort to tune out Nina and Simone. Also, the goats were now chiming in their protests that they were being underserved. I needed to find the minis. Luckily, it did not take long.
Sparkles and Hamby were just around the front of the house, mowing down a huge patch of burdock. I had half a mind to just leave them there, but I couldn’t be sure where they might go next. I needed to secure them somewhere. I shook the grain bucket to get their attention and took hold of their leads. We started our way back around to the barn area, but along the way we came to the unstacked pile of firewood in the middle of the driveway.
I tried to maneuver the three of us around the loose pile of wood. Taking advantage of my precarious balance, Sparkles took off. Sparkles was already proving to be cantankerous, perhaps not as fool proof trained as I had relied on. I held on to Hamby and we made our way around the obstruction slowly. Hamby had some trouble negotiating his way around the obstacle course.
Back in front of the barn, there was Sparkles. He paced in front of the fence, hollering at Nina and Simone. Though a quarter their size and stature, his lungs were no less powerful. He bellowed with passionate desperation, and the girls responded with alarm creating a deafening cacophony.
I tied poor old Hamby up to a fence nearby. He was clearly easier to handle thus far. He was the elder and had a wounded eye. I could now see that his eye was actually sewn shut. I knew he had been kicked by Sparkles, but I hadn’t been expecting his eye to be completely smashed in.
I dragged Sparkles away. At this point, I was still brazenly confident that I could handle these miniature donkeys. They were so small, after all. Though he did not come willingly, I forcefully man-handled Sparkles away from the fence and out of sight of the big girls. I gave both the minis a heaping serving of grains to keep them busy long enough for me to get the rest of the rioting critters fed and satiated.
I knew the clock was ticking. I had to consider and orchestrate the next moves carefully. It was obvious now that I could not throw the boy donkeys in with everyone else this morning.
I needed a plan B…
To be continued….
