Ariel Zevon: Mud

Spring was always such an eagerly anticipated and revitalizing time of year… until, I moved to the Northeast Kingdom. Back when I lived in the tropics of Central Vermont, the March and April rain and sunshine combined with warmer temperatures to encourage the trees to bud and the crocuses and daffodils to pop up. Nature’s dormant beauties were suddenly propelled to be reborn, as if in the blink of an eye.
This is still how many experience springtime, I presume… after all, it’s a relatively small percentage of the American population that lives here in the rural NEK, or “the stix” as I like to call it. If the unforgiving eternal winters weren’t enough, the infamous weeks between March to May might be a major deterrent to anyone of sound mind considering living up here year round. This time of year is simply referred to as “Mud Season” by locals - Spring is something that happens in other places.
My first real challenges with Vermont’s muddy country roads was driving my kids to their quaint Montessori schoolhouse in Plainfield, Vt. Leaving our cheery suburban Barre home with its crabapple trees in full bloom in the front yard, we would drive out of the city onto the back roads of Plainfield. Our fuel-efficient city car would jerk and plunge in and out of the mucky ruts often eliciting giggles from the bouncing toddlers in the back seat. It was a daily adventure that never led to any serious repercussions. The journey always ended smoothly as we glided back onto our paved driveway lined with tulips that seemed to smile and welcome us home.
I did not heed the warnings when I made the decision to pack up my boys and build a new home a half mile down a class 4 road in Peacham, Vt. I intentionally picked a place off the beaten path and far from any ties to a municipal grid. I wanted to be free of energy dependency and force myself to learn how to live sustainably. At the time my boys were in 3rd grade, so living like ruffians in an empty 24’ by 24’ shell of a house with no amenities, cooking over campfires and exploring the woods still held an allure for them.
We got through our first winter, giddy with the novelty of our new lifestyle. We had no electricity as I hadn’t yet splurged on any solar equipment. At night we played cards by the light of a lantern, ate dinner by candlelight. We had one cell phone, but the service was spotty at best and there was no YouTube or Netflix streaming. For me, who was yearning for a life UN-plugged, this was bliss.
Then came the month of March.
One morning I returned from dropping the boys off at school. The sun had warmed things up just enough to turn our road from a bumpy, rutty ride into a sticky, thick swamp of MUCK. I had been plundering down the road with a brazen confidence of ignorance when I felt the car slump, stop and sink. Yes. It literally sank. Wheels had nothing to grip, just spinning in mud as the belly of the car nestled itself deep, and then even deeper into the sludge.
And there it sat, my car, for the next long while. It was stuck halfway between our house and the town-graded end of the road. There was no way to extricate it without sinking even deeper. This may sound like an exaggeration… but, it isn’t. Trust me.
That March-into-May was when the real initiation of living out in The Stix began. For those days and weeks, we were forced to walk in and out that half mile, careful not to let our boots get sucked into the quagmire of sloppy goo underfoot. To bring in feed and supplies we would drive the tractor as far as we dared, and hoist bags and boxes up over our shoulders to keep them safely above ground, hauling them the half-mile from solid ground to tractor bucket. Back and forth, back and forth…trudging past the sunken car each way.
Finally, one day the earth was firm and dry enough that I decided it was time to pluck the car out and hope that no real damage had been done during its weeks of being entombed. This was one of my first major feats of DIY homesteader ingenuity that involved not just one rig, but two. I started my tractor, and got it within 20 feet of the car, so I could get a chain attached. The tractor didn’t have enough torque to lift my buried and bogged down car out of the goop. And I tried pulling it from the front and back. So… I brought the truck and lined it up 20 feet behind the tractor. With the tractor bucket raised just high enough to lift the chain to bring the car’s rear wheels out of the mud, I left the tractor in neutral. I then hopped off and ran and jumped into the truck. I hit the gas enough to give a good jolt in reverse to jerk the tractor backwards which popped the nose of the car right up out of the mud. Then, with a slow and steady backwards crawl, I lurched the car back onto solid ground… maneuvering the wheels left and right to steer the tractor which now towed the car.
This scenario of gerrymandering is pretty common practice in The Stix, I have come to find out. Getting rigs and other things stuck or caught in snow, ice, bramble and what-have-you, is just part of living out here.
When you live alone, none of this push-and-pull stops you from operating however many machines are needed to get the job done. Of course, it is not without risks… I got lucky this first-time around. There were times when my determination to keep trying even as the situation was clearly worsening did not pay off… like when the plow end of my truck was dangling into the brook’s ravine at the bottom of our driveway… that time I should not have kept tugging… but that was a different day, different season. A different story.
What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger, as they say. We certainly got stronger. I did concede to splurge on upgrading our road after that first Spring though. Unless I was going to uproot my kids from going to school or risk having them disown me, it seemed a prudent decision. So I hired someone to come grade our half-mile stretch of road. Now, even a decade later, our road is generally better than the town roads this time of year. Mind you, Spring is still a dismal season here in the NEK. The thawing then freezing, then thawing and freezing again on a farm reveals layers of manure and rotted animal bedding that create a slick, slimy poo- laden mud all around the homestead. If there are buds on the trees and bulbs blooming, you can’t risk looking up to marvel at them long or you may slip and fall into the fertile stew of mud.
Happy Spring!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.