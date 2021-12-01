Editor’s note: Caledonian Record columnist Jay Craven is pleased to present some writing by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon. Today’s submission continues the story of Ariel’s adventures with emus and mini donkeys. To give first-time readers a bit of back story, Jay wrote, “Ariel arrived back at her homestead on the fringe of Peacham, after a long journey south to Windham County where she exchanged her two rangy and unruly emus for two mini-donkeys that were imagined to add a calming demeanor to her farm.”
So, there I was. Minus two emus; plus two mini donkeys. If the equation does not seem to add up, that’s because it really doesn’t. If you just arrived here and feel utterly confused by the emu to donkey conversion theory, scroll back five weeks of Caledonian-Records and hop on board.
The day before, I had thought I was getting the sweet end of the deal. Now, the logical side of my brain was catching on… I may not have calculated the exchange rate of emus to donkeys quite right.
Male mini-donkeys, no matter how tame, go completely insane at the sight and smell of a female donkey. This is what I was now finding out first-hand. The term “sex crazed” was suddenly taken to a whole new level. More on this in a moment.
As I got my routine chores done, at a faster clip than usual, I considered my options. I clearly could not toss the boys in with the rest of the barnyard animals - as I had been led to believe would be “fine.” Instead, I had to put Sparkles and Hamby somewhere completely out of sight and out of range of Simone and Nina. Luckily, I did have an old fenced area where pigs had once lived. That would have to do.
Chores done, I led half-blind Hamby over to the new pen with no issues. Sparkles proved to be more of a challenge. If you’ve ever heard the expression “dangle a carrot in front of a donkey,” it’s because a donkey who doesn’t want to move WILL NOT be moved without a significant bargaining chip. Sparkles was small in stature, but with his feet planted and his head lowered, he was rooted like a thousand-year-old sequoia tree. He was clearly not going to be led away from those ladies. Until I put a full bucket of grain in front of his face.
Step by patient step, I lured Sparkles away from the barn and towards the “isolation pen.” I quickly threw together several wood pallets to serve as a dodgy gate, lashing them together with random ropes and twine. Then, I took a breath. This temporary arrangement would afford me a little time to confer and plan my next moves.
After speaking with my wonderful donkey trainer, Jane, I had an action plan. First step: take one mini at a time to a fenced area near the barnyard where they could see and meet the other animals, including the alluring females. After several introductions, the hope was that everyone would get used to each other, tempers would settle, and, eventually, everyone would gain enough composure to peacefully cohabitate. Sure, sounds good, right?
I was anxious to get this action plan in motion, as I did not want to keep the donkey boys in the small fenced area for too long. Without a barn, it would not provide enough shelter for them, long term. Nor did I want an additional pen to tend over the long winter that was fast approaching.
Armed with a mission, I set forth to take Sparkles and Hamby for a walk down to where they could view the landscape around the barn and meet everyone. Thankfully, the animals all respect electric fences. Thus, when Nina came trotting down to find out who the heck these tiny donkey dudes were, with the ever skeptical Simone approaching close behind, Hamby and Sparkles were unable to pounce. Instead, they snorted, drooled and paced feverishly back and forth along the electric fence. Simone was less than taken with the boys and soon walked away. Nina, being much younger and freshly fertile, stayed and sized up the guys. Soon, she, too, got bored and returned to grazing, casting a curious glance over her shoulder now and again.
Not too bad for the first go around. So, I walked the boys back to their pen. It wasn’t a straight run as they tried to pull a U-turn every 10 feet or so, but eventually we made it.
OK! This seemed manageable. I was feeling optimistic.
Day 2: another test run. This time, I had been instructed to try putting one jack at a time into the donkey hut - alone. From there, he could again meet the others, but this time he would be inside the territory of the barnyard. I took Hamby down to the hut and left him there for half hour, where he paced and brayed mightily. Nina and Simone checked him out but then walked away. I took Hamby out of the pen and put him back to the isolation pen. Not too bad. Progress.
Next: Sparkles. He was raring to go, pushing to get past the pallet gate. Immediately. Right off the bat, things went helter-skelter. Sparkles dragged me - he didn’t want to walk all the way around, he wanted to go straight to the barn and make a bee-line for those fancy donkey broads. I struggled hard, trying to get him to take MY lead and to show him I was in control. He was clearly not going to acquiesce to my commands, so I opted to take him right back to his pen. Fueled with determination and a burst of adreneline, I spun him around, took strong hold of his harness and stepped forward.
That’s when I saw those lips curl back, as Sparkles reared up til he stood a good 7-feet tall. He turned his sex crazed face straight towards me and lunged, clamping my entire bicep in his frothing mouth.
And he did not let go.
In that moment, I thought he was going to rip a chunk out of my arm rendering it forever useless. If I had not been wearing a sweatshirt, in fact, that certainly would have been the case.
In sheer survivor mode, I knew I could not let this squat beast knock me to the ground. My terror quickly turned to brute force. I squirmed out of my sweatshirt, to pry my arm loose from Sparkles’ clenched teeth and jaw. Then, with more muscle that I knew I had, I grabbed his halter close to his neck, propelled him towards the pallet gate and shoved him the hell inside.
I trembled all over. My arm throbbed with intense pain. I was terrified to look at it for fear it would be a bloody mess. Thankfully, my sweatshirt also saved my skin from tearing open. His tooth marks were deeply embedded, and my entire arm was already blazing red, but nothing was broken. I would bear this scar for many weeks to come. To this day, I still have a lump there and, from time to time, my arm goes totally numb. Thanks a lot, Sparkles, you jerk.
It would be nice if I could end this day’s traumatic events right here. But, alas, what happened next was even more troubling. As I stood up to make my way to the house, I saw Sparkles take a lunge at Hamby. He pounced on the unsuspecting animal just as he had done to me, only he grabbed Hamby by the neck. Both donkeys’ entire bodies trembled from the muscular engagement and strain. Until, in slow motion, Sparkles finally had Hamby pinned down on the ground. To my horror, there was his obscenely long, and frankly grotesquely aroused, donkey genitalia swinging over poor defenseless Hamby.
I screamed at the top of my lungs, “Oh my god, NO! STOP! NO!”
This had no effect, whatsoever.
To be concluded next time.
