Ariel Zevon: The Donkey-Emu Swap

Editor’s note: Caledonian Record columnist Jay Craven is pleased to present some writing by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon. Today’s submission continues the story of Ariel’s epic journey with Wanda and Winston, her outside-the-box emus.
In case you have just hopped onto this episodic traveling emu adventure tale, here is a brief recap. Wanda and Winston are two lovable, albeit intimidating, emus that I raised from small adorable lap cuddling baby dinosaur birds to their current impressive stature, at 6 feet tall. Though I adore and cherish them, I recently decided to pare down on my extensively large and diverse homestead of livestock species.
This is all a moot cause, of course, because taking on too much is like a chronic disease for some of us, or at least it is for me. But, still, I try to embrace reason and rational thinking once in a while. And, so, there I was, driving my emus down I-91 toward Brattleboro and a very knowledgeable bird expert friend. In exchange, he would send two mini-donkeys back with me to Peacham, claiming they really needed to be “out in the stix” to cure their restlessness.
If you are curious about the details or about the rigamarole involved in transporting emus, you will have to go back into the Caledonian-Record archives and find our first three installments.
OK. Back to our arrival, emus on board, at my friend’s farm in Windham.
I backed the trailer up to the enclosure where Wanda and Winston would be staying while they acclimated to their new home. My chest was tight as I hopped out of the cab to look in the back of the trailer. For the entire two hours driving, I imagined worst case scenarios. What if the emus had escaped and we discovered our not-quite-tight trailer to be empty? Had the stress of the trip caused them to panic and thrash and hurt themselves? Or worse yet - die? Nothing to do but find out.
My sidekick (mother) and I carefully let down the ramp on the back of the trailer, holding pallets on either side lest the gangly giants took a bounding leap to get the heck out of Dodge. As soon as I saw their big brown eyes and dancing heads pop up, I breathed a sigh of relief. They were in there. They were intact. They had made it!
They did not attempt to escape. In fact, we had to coax them out gently. They were tentative, but at least they were not too rattled or afraid of us. We had managed to retain our bond of trust despite the morning’s horrific ordeal.
We recounted for our friend the harrowing experience of trying to catch Winston and get him into the trailer. He then clued us in to the trick of putting a sock over their head. This way they can’t see and can therefore be more easily led into the trailer. Or could have been.
“Sorry, I should’ve mentioned that,” he said.
“Yes, perhaps you should have!” I replied, with bemused consternation.
In any case, the emus were there. Despite my amateurish wrangling style, they were safe. And, I was comforted to know I could come visit them from time to time.
Now, we were ready to meet the mini donkeys, Sparkles and Hamby.
I was excited to take in two small, tame donkeys who were already socialized and trained. A few years ago, I adopted two standard-to-mammoth sized donkeys, Simone and Nina. They were rescued off a trailer where they were bound for slaughter.
Simone had arrived with terribly mangled feet and scarred ankles. She was petrified of humans. Clearly her previous circumstances were traumatic for her. It has been a painstaking process to build up her trust. Nina was still very young and not as weary of people, but she was completely untrained and wild. They were the first, and to date only, donkeys I have ever had. Thus, we had a lot to learn and have been on an immensely gratifying journey together. Words cannot convey how deeply heartwarming it is to open their gate and see them come trotting over to me, to see what kinds of games we might play today.
With those years of intense donkey training under my belt, I was undaunted by the prospect of two donkeys that were barely bigger than my Great Pyrenees farm dog. Even when my donkey trainer had clear reservations when she asked me if my new minis were gelded, I took no mind. My Windham friend had assured me that the mini donkeys would be “fine.” They just needed to be free to run around on my vast expanse of wild and rocky hillside.
I also didn’t heed the alarm when my friend mentioned that Sparkles had kicked Hamby in the eye just days before I was due to pick them up. Donkeys kick. It happens, right?
Well, donkeys do kick. This is true. Generally, they kick for a reason. Sometimes, they kick as a means to communicate that they can and will stomp you to a pulp… because sometimes, I would soon find out, donkeys are out for blood.
Still, I blissfully ignored any potential dangers. I was still elated that the emu fiasco was over. Nothing could be harder than managing all that, surely.
We went in to collect Sparkles and Hamby. Oh my, were they adorable. So short and small, with such big ears! We led them over and into the trailer by their halters and they simply stepped in. Easy peasy. Such seemingly well-behaved and sweet gents…
Once Hamby and Sparkles were gently tucked into the trailer, with 11 lively geese crammed into the front compartment after my friend gave me little choice but to accept them, we were ready to roll. We duct-taped the side doors with the faulty latches and took off for the long journey home.
We slowly relaxed and let go of all the tensions of what had become an endless day, assured that we now had things “under control.” After all, I am no stranger to waterfowl or donkeys.
Or so I convinced myself.
To be continued…
