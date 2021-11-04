Editor’s note: Caledonian Record columnist Jay Craven is pleased to present some writing by intrepid Northeast Kingdom homesteader and singer/songwriter Ariel Zevon. Today’s submission continues the story of Ariel’s epic journey with Wanda and Winston, her outside-the-box emus.
There we were, my mother and I, shaken, sweaty and exhausted from the hours of coaxing, cajoling and finally grappling our enormous, rollicking and traumatized bird, Winston, into the livestock trailer. We stood leaning all our combined body weights onto one of four little side doors that would not latch to lock shut. Why hadn’t I been told that the doors didn’t latch? Or was there a trick? There was no key that came with the trailer, and no explanation…
Wanda and Winston were in the trailer at least (and at last), still a bit dazed and confused which kept them from bouncing around too much, luckily. Still, time was of the essence. We needed to get them to southern Vermont where my friend awaited to receive the endearing bird beasts in exchange for his cute mini-donkeys. All parties ever confident that this trade-off would improve everyone’s morale and well-being.
“Ok, mom, put EVERYTHING you have in it. PUSH!!” I ordered. We slammed our upper bodies up against the door as hard as we could.
“I think it latched!” I said with exuberant optimism.
We stepped back tentatively. I gave the middle of the door a little nudge and… out popped the latch. We both let out disgruntled breaths. I took another look on the inside of the latch, checked the other doors. Was there something I was missing? Why would you put such flimsy door latches on a trailer meant for livestock?? Nothing to do but keep trying. So, again, we pushed and kicked and punched until finally through the combined forces of rage and desperation, it caught and held. Or so it appeared.
We went around and applied this tiresome exercise three more times on each door. Then, without a word, we got in the cab and started the truck. Come hell or high water, these emus were going for a ride.
Once the wheels were in motion, despite being hours behind schedule, it felt reassuring to be “on our way”. We had to stop to fill up on diesel for the long drive, so we pulled into Marty’s 1st Stop. As the diesel pumped, I circled the trailer to double check everything again, while my mother went in to get us some drinks and a snack. The marathon was not over, after all, and we needed to fuel up ourselves.
We climbed back in the truck and pulled out onto Route 2 toward I-91. As soon as the trailer swung into the lane, I gasped looking in the rear view mirror. “THE SIDE DOOR IS OPEN!!” I yelled. “WHAT?!?” My mother screeched as she threw the yet unbitten turkey wrap onto the dash board. As I pulled over to the side of the road as swiftly as I could maneuver with truck and trailer, my mother swung open her door. In a flash, she had leapt out the door. In all honestly, I never knew the woman could move that fast and with such agility! I switched on the hazard lights and ran around to the passenger side, fearing that as I turned the corner I would see a giant dinosaur bird sprinting across the field.
Fortunately, Wanda and Winston had remained unaware of the missed opportunity to escape, and were still sitting, looking dumbfounded by this bizarre vessel they were now encased in.
Once again, my mother and I leaned into this cursed side door. Only now, we were off the side of Route 2, traffic whizzing by, no tools handy… in quite a conundrum. We once again studied the door, the side of the trailer, searching for any possible handle, bar, screw - anything at all that we had missed or that would help us to secure the friggin’ doors. Without hardware, saws, or tools we scrounged up the next best thing we could find…
Bungee cords.
As witnessed by all the morning commuters driving by, we heaved and hawed and latched the door as best we could, strapped some bungee cords in a criss-cross in front of said door, and said a prayer. Prayers were really our only hope at this point. As we all know, the point of a bungee cord is that it stretches. Stretching elasticity wasn’t exactly the optimal fastener in this instance. So be it.
I would like to interject here that “country ingenuity” isn’t something I learned on the streets of the cities I grew up in as a child, and though my mother may have inherited some essence of her grandparents’ tenacity as depression era farmers, she won’t mind my saying that she’s not exactly salt of the earth “rugged” in temperament or physique. Like I said at the start of this tale, we are “Flatlanders.” Living in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont for going on 10 years has deepened my admiration and respect for the locals who take on each day’s travails and hardships with unwavering competence and strength.
It was a steep learning curve for me moving up here. Especially those first winters, our little house would often get buried behind 5-foot tall snow drifts all along a ½-mile of class 4 road. I was equipped with a very old plow truck that sometimes required me to bang on the starter with a wrench to get the engine to turn over, and in which I had to stand to be able to reach and push the clutch pedal down while blindly swiveling the plow control levers. I would plead and whine to the howling winds that I please not bury myself into the snow bank this time… but that is a dark tale, and not the one we are telling today.
Suffice it to say, my mother and I may not be “from around here,” but we are survivors. We are driven by a thirst to conquer unforeseen challenges head on, some may say admirably, others may say foolishly. It is this spirit for sometimes perilous adventure that has lead us to be faced with some inconceivably ludicrous circumstances to overcome. This day was definitely going on the highlight reel.
Bungees crossed, we headed up Route 2 and got onto I-91 headed for Windham County. Two hours of white knuckling down the interstate, we checked side and rear view mirrors in rotation constantly, fearing the potential sight of two giant birds popping out a side door and onto the pavement.
By some grace of supernatural forces, we arrived at my friend’s farm that afternoon. I had a lump in my throat as I backed up the trailer and feared what we would find when we opened up the back door.
To be continued…
