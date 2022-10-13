Ariel Zevon: Water, Part 1

Water. Can’t live without it. Substance of life. Literally.
Isn’t it astonishing that we humans have allowed this life source to become a commodity? It is bought and sold and stolen and made inaccessible to many populations around the world. Some places, you can buy soda for less than potable water…
Bottled water or municipal water is trusted by many to be safer and more “pure” than water that is naturally flowing from the earth itself - the EARTH from which all resources originate. The idea of drinking even a drop from a flowing stream creates the fear of certain death amongst us. I was raised believing water that came from the great outdoors had to be boiled, tested, filtered, boiled again, and even still you’d better pray you’d be alive to tell the tale…
I do happen to know first-hand the risk of catching such awful parasites as Giardia. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. It was, in fact, one of the worst health scares of my life. The kind of ordeal makes you think to yourself that dying would be easier than fighting to get through it.
But, at least the effects and ailments are honest and upfront. A parasite isn’t trying to make excuses for itself; it just wants to suck the life force out of its host to survive. Simple.
In contrast, we don’t think twice about the slow illnesses and unknown effects of ingesting debatably cancerous toxins leached from plastic bottles, or leaking in from industrial environs around water plants or from the chemicals used to treat large reservoirs of municipal water…
** By the way, that time I contracted Giardia, I was still living in Barre City, drinking municipal tap water. Go figure.
But, let me get to the actual story I’m trying to tell…
When I began my search for the perfect piece of land to build my off-grid homestead, water had to be a key factor, obviously. When I came upon this plot in Peacham, it not only had little streamletttes of water, but they were all running down hill - a feature off-grid folks often lust for: gravity-fed water (no pumps required).
At first, I was hauling water from a nearby stream, filling up coolers in the house with bus tubs under the spouts to catch the drips. My days of catering outside events came in handy, as I had to improvise on the fly in this way before, with a health inspector breathing down my neck, to boot.
I didn’t mind the hauling either, it made me feel like I was earning my stripes as a homesteader. But, a few months in and looking toward winter, I wanted the comfort of running water in the house - and the outdoor shower set up lost its appeal to my kids by early November, for sure, in short order.
A chief reason I had to find a reliable source, however, was because my mother and my ex were dead-set against letting the kids drink the water at all. They were thoroughly convinced it was not safe.
So, I set out to find a spring.
Much hiking and poking and head-scratching ensued…I researched types of springs and wells, pumps and such…and I watched a lot of fringe folks on YouTube filming from their remote cabins. I …felt daunted and skeptical that I’d ever manage to get it done.
Then again, I thought: “People have been doing this for centuries, it can’t be THAT difficult?!” Besides which, necessity is the mother…and summer was getting on, and we humans and our co-habitant beasts were all going to need water to survive the long winter ahead.
I was gonna have to buck up and get’er done.
I found a spot at a higher altitude than my house, where the water was crystal clear and crisp-cold and coming straight out of the side of a hill from underground. X marked the spot…
Now what?
Digging a trench. And thank my lucky stars for bio-diesel guzzling earth-moving machinery. I put my new tractor to work! A week of digging, first with the back hoe, then me with a hand pick in a 3.5-4 ft deep, 400-foot long ditch. For days…long days. All the while swatting at the devilish critic in my head trying to squelch my determination with constant doubt that this plan would actually ever work. But it did.
Next, how do I build the spring box? I was given the name of a very knowledgeable man in Marshfield who could sell me a 6-foot-tall piece of heavy plastic culvert and consult with me upon delivery. His instructions were simple enough, but there were also so many variables and ways to go wrong…again, I was skeptical. But, now we had a giant ditch, and $450 invested into the piece of culvert. No turning back…
Another week of digging at the site of our spring. This proved difficult as the ground became saturated with water anytime I dug more than a foot down. Great sign of a good water source, and also great for getting that new tractor good and stuck. After days of digging a 6-foot hole in wet mud, and freezing cold water…I hit solid ledge and all that glistening water was gurgling out of the fissures!
Time to insert the culvert.
Then, still more days of filling in wet mucky dirt all around to bury that culvert, then laying the pipelines in that trench …then…the moment of truth.
Would the spring be able to provide enough pressure to get that water into the basement of my house and then make its way upstairs and out of the faucet?
Ladies and Gents, Friends and Family, I cannot begin to express the glee and triumph felt when that water poured from the faucet of our temporary make-shift sink. And with enough pressure to shoot straight up the yet unplumbed pipe end.
The simple act of turning on a faucet, something I have taken for granted my whole life, became an act of magnitude, and gratitude.
And, get this…once the water from this hillside poured out of a faucet on an old cast iron sink, no one ever questioned the safety of drinking it or letting the kids drink it. Like it had magically been transformed from pest-infested beast water to civilized potable water…
I am pleased to report that 10 years later, no one has ever gotten ill from the water here.
I have never been an avid water drinker, honestly. Keeping myself hydrated is an afterthought, even when I am already so parched I can barely swallow and my lips are cracked.
But, I find now that I crave this water. When I am away from home, I pine for it. It’s refreshing, life-affirming, like a tonic. Could it be, in part, that the self-satisfying feeling comes from the fact that I know exactly where my crystal clear water is coming from? It is also validated when someone comes over and asks for a glass of water, and without any prompting they say, “Wow, this is really good water.”
I had a funny thought as I was was drinking and relishing this fabulous and refreshing water: “You could bottle this and sell it!”
Ha! Funny, we people of the western capitalist world…
TO BE CONTINUED
