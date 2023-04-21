ST. JOHNSBURY — Pets and animals in this year’s 74th annual St. Johnsbury Pet Parade will head down Main Street on June 3, beginning at 9 a.m.
Many say the pet parade is St. Johnsbury’s oldest and most beloved event. With memories of last year’s perfect weather and impressive turnout of pets and their people, the parade committee is inspired to make this year’s event even bigger and better.
This year’s theme, “Pet Art on Parade,” was chosen to showcase the industrious and creative spirit of Vermont and how animals, in addition to being companions and co-workers, are a continual source of creative inspiration and joy.
Everything everyone loves about the pet parade is happening, and more:
~ Free and fun family entertainment featuring Denelle’s Face Painting, Fairbanks Museum Animal Art and Education, Snake Man, Blessing of the Animals, Pupparazzi Pet Photography, and Paw Print Art.
~ Adorable human and animal families on parade, costumes, games, contests, and prizes to enjoy.
~Kingdom Animal Shelter will return with its popular Bark in the Park fundraiser.
If you are planning to visit the Kingdom Maple Festival in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, April 22nd, Pet Parade volunteers can register your pet for the parade at the Cary & Main Co., Vermont Candle & Supply Co., and 443 Consignment.
