WHITEFIELD, N.H. – Summit by Morrison announced that it will be hosting its first art gallery, featuring the Batik creations of local artist, Carol Dillingham. For those unfamiliar with this artform, Batik is an ancient technique of wax-resist applied to fabric. The colors are planned in an order that will complement each other when one color is dyed over another. When each step is completed, the wax is removed and the colors and images are revealed.
Dillingham has deep roots in the North Country of New Hampshire, and the mountains, rivers and lakes have served as her muses throughout her career. Her art often features these natural surroundings that have inspired her for years. Each piece of artwork is original and unique in its realistic style.
Dillingham currently works as a freelance graphic designer. She studied fine art at the University of New Hampshire and worked professionally for companies such as Littleton Coin Company, Garnet Hill and Mrs. Field’s Cookies. She balances the demands of her corporate clients with her personal exploration of art in many forms.
The public is invited to join Dillingham at Summit by Morrison, 56 Summit Dr., Whitefield, N.H. on Nov. 1, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for a wine and cheese reception. Her artwork will be on view at Summit from Nov1 1 through Nov. 31 and can be viewed by the public between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Dillingham will donate a portion of her sales to The Morrison Communities Art Fund.
