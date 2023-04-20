ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery is featuring two exhibits this month that local patrons of the arts are talking about.
The finale of Angel Dances, The Art of Mardi McGregor, ends Saturday, May 6 with her paintings and collages, scenes of real landscapes, and ventures into the realm of Gods and Goddesses. Included is “Eclipsed Memories,” a painting in reaction to the tragedy of 9/11/2001.
A week later, on May 11 an exhibit opens with the catching title Hail Mary, Full of Glass: The Mosaic Art of Mary Tapogna. The title is based on the name of the studio/gallery the artist owned in Portland, Oregon, as well as the name of her business in Vermont.
“My mosaic work covers a range of sometimes religious and secular portraits, crosses, rosaries, tables, lamps, etc.,” Tapogna writes of her work. “The portraits are fabricated using various accumulated materials, images and layering. Working mostly from my photographic images and drawings the portraits are made from found and recycled materials gathered from my everyday surroundings.”
Born in Springfield, Ohio, Tapogna attended the University of Cincinnati, studying graphic design and graduated with a BFA in Photography from the Art Academy of Cincinnati.
After graduation she worked as a freelance photographer, and began dabbling in mosaic arts as a sideline, before opening her studio and store.
In 2014, Tapogna began a month-long artist residency at Catamount Arts. Teaching her art form and creating art that resides on the front grounds, she also found that she was intrigued enough with a love of Vermont that she moved here in 2022. One of her works, a portrait of the late musician Prince, was in the recent Catamount annual artists showcase. “We are pleased to have a show of Mary’s works, [it has] a variety to please all,” said Artisans Guild Curator James M. Frase-White.
There will be an opening party on Saturday May 13 from 4-6 p.m., to meet the artist. Refreshments will be served. Tapogna will also have a special workshop, topic to be announced, on Friday June 30 as part of St. J’s “Final Fridays.” For exhibit openings, the Guild generally has a storewide sale to celebrate all its artists.
Now in its 27th year, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild (artisansguild.com) is a cooperative with over 100 Vermont artists. It is located at 430 Railroad Street.
