ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild brings together four artists who have taken unique approaches to the use of paper as a medium of expression in their art. Their exhibit, 4 Visions: Paper As A Medium, will run from May 1-June 12 at the NEK Artisans Guild’s Back Room Gallery.
All four artists have a background of teaching, and the charm of exploration continues with new challenges, storytelling adventures, in and outside the classroom in the ‘rediscovered’ medium of paper.
Carolyn Guest breaks traditional barriers, while honoring the heritage, cutting tiny master cuts with large sheep shears to “tell the stories I have heard, my experiences, and reflect on my rural Vermont heritage. I have chosen sheep shears in honor of my Polish teachers and the women who have had to make do with what they have.”
Martha Elmes writes, “I have been teaching art for more than half of my life. After retirement from elementary/middle school, I began to explore the possibilities of paper. I am a painter as well, but paper and the possibilities with scissors seemed to fit me.”
She describes her creative method this way: “I do not draw the image on the black paper first for my Crazy Paper Cuts. All of the ideas truly evolve out of the paper as the scissors start to move across it. I picture an idea in my head as I study the paper. I visualize the entire image as I cut. If mistakes happen, I turn them into something else, surprising me as I do it.”
James Frase-White used paper cutouts with his reading students, to help them envision stories, and made animal “hats” for them to wear for their annual reading/singing presentation for their parents. After years working in many other disciplines as he approached retirement, like Martha Elmes, James realized the joy of cutting as an art form. His techniques have evolved to add dimension and color, mixing paper cut with fiberboard, canvas, and acrylic paint. James explains that paper cutting “is serious play watching a work ripen as scissors cut paper, like a fruit ready to be picked, savored by eye and wetting the taste, and mind. I now add color and incorporate the cutting into art.”
Lian Brehm takes paper into the realm of sculpture. It is a medium that she has “diligently explored: such as clay, printmaking, glass, collage, wood, plaster metals and unconventional media gathered from nature such as paper wasp nests, beeswax, plant stalks etc. My work from my BFA time at the College of Ceramics began in clay and ended in glass, and my MFA work was entirely mixed media sculpture, including drywall plaster, wood and pigmented encaustic. My approach to paper as a prime exploration medium came in 2014 and was surprisingly unplanned.”
Brehm writes of her work in this exhibit: “Working in pandemic conditions has brought each day an awareness of a different sense of measure time, time to wait until life returns, time to contemplate…my most recent work reflects this measured time collected and created in basket-like forms.”
The Guild hopes to have presentations by the artisans when/if Covid-19 prohibitions are lessened for social gatherings. Back Room Gallery is located at 430 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury, and is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.