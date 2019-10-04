Artist Reception Open Luminosity II Friday At 42 Maple In Bethlehem

The Gallery at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center will present Luminosity II by Heidi Vaughn, which will be on display throughout the month of October. An opening artist reception will happen today (Friday, Oct. 4) at The Gallery at 42 Maple, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Event organizers noted, “Vaughn’s body of work reflects her ability to let go and lose a certain amount of control of the creative process. It’s this collaboration with the medium rather than the directing of the medium, that makes her pieces unique and thought-provoking.”
Over the last four years, Vaughn has photographed some of New England’s most well-known fire spinners.
Luminosity II is a continuing series where Vaughn used bulb exposure with the specific intention of creating a painting effect with the spinning fire. She calls it light painting. “For me, there is a sense of losing control with bulb exposure that is similar to when I paint with fluid acrylics,” Vaughn said. “It forces me to be patient, allowing both my materials and the elements to create an abstract image.”
Vaughn was reared by a family of musicians, writers, artists, and photographers. Her earliest memories involved watching her father draw on the walls of her home, creating detailed and beautiful images. Vaughn’s father shared his passion and taught her figure drawing and sculpting in clay.
Vaughn said her mother had been a photographer for as long as she can remember, and she has a deft eye for nature photography. Another impact on Vaughn’s formative years was time spent developing photos with her mother. It was in those darkrooms that Vaughn first got her taste for photography. She learned how to develop and correct images and hand-tint black and white wedding photos.
As Vaughn got older, she focused her education on artistic processes. She explored a variety of mediums and techniques and spent several years studying architecture. Today, she passes her passion for creativity on to her two young children.
