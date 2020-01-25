Artist’s Reception For Rachel Van Wylen To Be Held Jan. 30 In Littleton Co-op Café

Littleton Food Co-op invites everyone to come to an artist’s reception for Rachel Van Wylen on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Co-op café. Meet Van Wylen to find out about her artistic process and see her artwork on display in the café. Refreshments will be served.
Van Wylen’s artwork encompasses a range of subjects including portraits, landscapes and still life, centering around her fascination with being present and observing things as they are in a given place. She prefers to work on location because it allows her to have an authentic experience of each site; this often means that she has a limited amount of time to work on a piece before the light changes, which creates an inherent rhythm to the way she works each day.
She is the current Art Department chair at The White Mountain School and a resident of Bethlehem, N.H. Her work has been shown throughout the Midwest, the Northeast, and Italy, and she has taught at a number of schools and arts organizations.
Her original artwork will be featured in the Co-op café gallery through the months of January and February, and will be available for purchase directly through the store. To see more of her work, visit www.rachelvanwylen.com.
