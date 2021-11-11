Artists Invited To Submit Works To Arts Connect At Catamount Arts 2021 Juried Members Exhibition

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a year marred by COVID-19 and the forced closure of numerous arts organizations, Catamount Arts will resume regular programming with its Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Juried Show, as an opportunity to feature new work by emerging and established artists.
Artists are invited to submit up to five works created within the last five years. Work in all media is encouraged. Submissions are being accepted online now until Monday, Nov. 15 at midnight, when the submission period will close.
Accepted work will be displayed in the Arts Connect at Catamount Arts 2021 Juried Members Exhibition in Catamount Arts galleries and online through April 10. Due to COVID restrictions, an opening reception and award ceremony for prize-winning works will be scheduled online via Zoom. The date for the reception and award ceremony has yet to be determined.
Juror’s Choice Prizes will be announced at the online reception as follows: Robert Manning First Prize: $500; Second Prize: $250; Third Prize: $100; plus six non-monetary honorable mentions.
The juror will be Gallery Director Katherine French, marking the 2021 Juried Exhibition as her last before her retirement as the Fried Family Gallery Director Emerita. Before coming to Catamount Arts in 2015, French curated exhibitions for galleries and museums across the country, has been recipient of awards for curatorial excellence from the New England chapter of the International Association of Art Critics, and was named Best Curator of Locally Made Art at the Boston Art Awards.
To submit work for consideration in the Arts Connect at Catamount Arts 2021 Juried Membership Exhibition, visit catamountarts.slideroom.com. All work must be submitted online. A Catamount Arts Membership (valued at $50) is included as part of the $35 submission fee and allows admission discounts to Catamount Arts films, KCP Presents performances and online events. Applicants who are already Catamount Arts members will receive a one-year extension on their current membership.
Please note that Arts Connect at Catamount Arts is a competitive juried exhibition. Submission does not guarantee participation in the show. For more information about the Arts Connect at Catamount Arts 2021 Juried Membership Exhibition, visit catamountarts.org/visual-art/juried-exhibitions-call-to-artists.
