The Fifth Annual Willoughby Lake Plein Air will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, and the Westmore Association invites all artists to enjoy the day at beautiful Willoughby Lake and participate in the event. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Paintings will be returned between 3 and 4 p.m. A reception will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 with recognition of artists’ awards and invitation to the public. For advanced registration or more information email pamkenn@gmail.com or call 802-525-9725.

