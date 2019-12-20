Arts Center Leader Leaving N. Haverhill For New Job In Greensboro

The board of directors of Haverhill Heritage, Inc. (HHI) at Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall announced Executive Director Keisha Luce’s transition in 2020 to executive director of the Highland Center for the Arts, a larger performance and event venue in Greensboro.
Keisha joined HHI as executive director in 2010. During Keisha’s tenure, the organization established partnerships across the region and developed Court Street Arts into a community institution.
“We have grown from a fledgling organization with few performances into a well-established venue that draws people from far and wide in New England, opened a café, and added a whole range of event opportunities for everyone from concerts, theater performances, summer camps for children to art classes, rentals for events and community gatherings,” said HHI Vice President Pat Buchanan. Court Street Arts now welcomes over 7,500 people each year to its diversified events.
Keisha leaves HHI’s legacy project, Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall, and the newly initiated Wentworth Brown Project in a strong position. “We are confident that the Highland Center for the Arts will also flourish under her direction, and wish her the very best,” said Jane Quigley, HHI board member.
Keisha’s last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 31. The HHI board has begun the search for a new executive director. Meanwhile the board, Keisha, and the Wentworth Brown Project Committee are working together to make this a smooth transition.
