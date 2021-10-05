Arts Converge In Vermont Wildlife Celebration

Rob Mullen and Luke Mallett may not seem at first glance to have all that much in common. Mullen, of West Bolton, is an artist and outdoors enthusiast who has led numerous canoe expeditions for artists into the wilds of Canada with a focus on produint paintings depicting wildlife.
Mallett is a Maine-based musician, son of famed singer-songwriter Dave Mallett and a member, with brother Will, of The Mallett Brothers Band. One thing he and Mullen do have in common is that both are lovers of wildlife. Another is that they’ll be participating in a combined concert — with the elder Mallett and Texas-based singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa — and art show at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Oct. 17.
“Growing up with a deep connection to the Maine woods, The Mallett Brothers Band has always drawn inspiration from the wonders of nature and the wildlife that we share this world with,” Luke Mallett said in an email. “From the coast to the Great Plains, and into the north woods, our forgotten connection to the wilder side is something we try to keep in mind and bring out in our writing.”
The unusual confluence of musical and visual arts follows a summer-long mission by Mullen to travel the length of Lake Champlain in a small wooden sailboat, painting scenes of wildlife along the way. He brought along a succession of nationally recognized wildlife artists for various legs of the trip. They produced paintings that will be on display at the Highland Center event.
Mullen is chairman of the board of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition, a group he joined out of anger at heavy trapping of beavers on a town-owned pond near his home. A lifelong hunter, Mullen said he initially opposed the trapping but relented after being told the trappers would be careful not to take too many of the animals. Soon after the town granted permission for the trapping, the beaver colony was wiped out, he said.
David Kelley, a retired lawyer who lives in Greensboro, does volunteer work for the coalition, and previously had organized musical events for charitable causes, booked the musicians. Kelley said stories like Mullen’s were far too common.
“I think it’s become clear to most people that the world we live in is undergoing some profound changes. Climate change is just one of many changes. I think that there’s a growing recognition that the human footprint only gets larger, and that available wildlife habitat only gets smaller,” Kelley said.
“At the same time there is an interdependence between all species, including humans and wildlife. In recognition of the changes, we need to change our policies and our habits. I think it’s remarkable that artists are very often at the vanguard of important changes, whether it is civil rights, nuclear disarmament, or wildlife habitat and wildlife protection,” Kelley said.
He added that he has seen “a unique generosity in the arts community. It’s full of people who are selfless and idealistic. The arts are the vanguard of social change.”
Kelley and Mullen spoke and decided to make the art show and concert a joint event.
