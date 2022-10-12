Arts Weekend Set For Oct. 22-23 At Catamount Arts

ST. JOHNSBURY — A USDA Rural Business Development Grant through the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce has enabled Catamount Arts to offer a free Artwork & Product Photography Weekend.
Set for Oct. 22-23 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Catamount Arts’ Eastern Avenue arts center, participants can have just about any 2D or 3D object that is eight feet or smaller, professionally photographed in a pop-up digital studio at Catamount Arts. They will get a USB thumb drive containing color-balanced digital images suitable for both online and print reproduction.
Sessions will be scheduled in blocks of 45 minutes, enough time to photograph and process 6-10 pieces, depending on size variations and complexity. To reserve a spot, visit catamountarts.org. Participants should arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled time slot.
“The event is an excellent opportunity for artists and makers to get professional photographs of their work for use in promotion, showcasing, and preservation,” said Erin Narey of Catamount Arts, adding that artists who took advantage of Catamount’s most recent digitizing weekend include Katie Poore, Andrea Pearlman, Michaela Estar, Joanne Vecchiola, Margaret Wiseheart-Anderson, Greg Williams, and Mary Rowley-Hall.
Often prohibitively expensive, the grant secured by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce allows artists to access this vital service at no cost to the artists. In charge of the weekend is photographer Craig Harrison of Harrison Creative. He has over 30 years of experience as an art director and designer. He utilizes the latest in digital photography, lighting, optics and color calibration technology to create high-resolution images of 2D and 3D artwork.
To register, visit catamountarts.org. Another Art and Product Digitizing Weekend at Catamount Arts is scheduled for Dec. 17-18, for which registration will open shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.