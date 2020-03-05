Artwork Of Nicole Knowlton To Be Featured At Littleton Food Co-op

LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Food Co-op plans to feature the artwork of Nicole Knowlton in the Café Gallery during March and April. An artist reception will be held Friday, March 6 from 5-7 p.m., to meet Nicole and view her colorful artwork on the caféwalls. Sparkling non-alcoholic beverages will be served, as well as specialty cheese and crackers.
Nicole is an artist and art educator from the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She is an abstract painter who identifies as being a conceptual artist, one who is exploring with color and the organic nature of the materials chosen. Her most recent work is being done in ink; these pieces are to resemble what emotions could look like if they were viewed as colors under a microscope.
All of Nicole’s artwork in the cafe can be purchased at the Co-op, with 95 percent of art gallery sales going directly to the artist.
Littleton Food Co-op choose artists who are North Country or Northeast Kingdom local. For more information, call Becky Colpitts, Community Outreach coordinator at the Littleton Food Co-op, (603) 444-1430.
