Athanaeum Amor: St. J Landmark Hosting Online Valentine’s Day Poetry Reading

For the sixth time, the Northeast Storytellers will host a special event in honor of the patron saint for lovers via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 4-5:15 p.m.
In association with the St. Johnsbury Athenæum, group members and guests will participate online via Zoom, sharing love-themed readings. An award for the best love poem reading will be presented, if possible, as determined by audience appreciation.
Readers this year include Geof Hewitt, Jimmy Pappas, Marta Finch, Marshall Witten, Judy Janoo, S. J. Cahill, James Frase-White, and Jim Barrett. Rachel Hadas and Shalom Gorewitz will participate from New York City.
All are welcome to attend online. To participate in the reading, please contact Brooke Quillen (brookequillen@yahoo.com/802.751.5432) to see if any slots may have opened up.
The Northeast Storytellers are a group of writers, readers, and appreciators of prose and verse – met regularly the second Tuesday of every month from 2-3:30 pm for a Poetry Tea Party through the Good Living Senior Center in St. Johnsbury. The public is welcome to attend when the facility re-opens to the public, if only to listen. New members are always encouraged to join. The group has organized events during National Poetry Month every April — ranging from workshops to commemorations to open houses — and it participates in other poetry-related activities throughout the year.
The Athenaeum hosts a number of artistic, cultural, and educational events for the public throughout the year.
