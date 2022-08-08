ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum is collaborating with the Friends of Dog Mountain (FODM) on a series of programs and events for children.
The idea for the partnership began when Dog Mountain Volunteer Co-coordinator Jess Bliss began working with Athenaeum Children’s Librarian Becky Hatfield as a resource for her home-schooled children. “When the idea came up to work together on an Athenaeum-Dog Mountain collaboration, I couldn’t wait to get started,” Bliss said, “and my co-workers were equally enthusiastic.”
The collaboration began on Thursday, July 21 when the FODM presented out-of-print books by Dog Mountain founder Stephen Huneck to Hatfield and Youth Services Outreach Coordinator Karen Haskins. These books will help complete the Huneck series for the Athenaeum’s Northeast Kingdom Authors Collection.
Haskins is a new addition to the Athenaeum. She was a teacher and librarian at Good Shepherd School, member of the Catamount Arts board, and owned the home-goods store “Through the Woods” on Railroad Street in the early 2000’s. In addition to her work at the Athenaeum, she will be hosting Storytimes at Dog Mountain beginning this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
“Dog Mountain is such a warm and welcoming place,” Haskins said. “I am so pleased to be a part of its partnership with the Athenaeum.”
Stephen Huneck was a big fan of the Athenaeum. He performed readings of his books there; he donated a “Sally” rocking chair and rug, and even created the artwork used on the Athenaeum’s library cards.
In addition to the special Storytimes at Dog Mountain with Haskins, the Athenaeum will host a birthday event to celebrate Huneck’s Oct. 8 birthday; and Hatfield will create a Dog Mountain Story Walk later this summer.
