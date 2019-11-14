The public is invited to attend the opening reception for Connecticut River Artisans Group’s latest exhibit “Small Works.”
This show will feature works by multi-medium artists and artisans of the CRAG group. The reception to celebrate the new exhibit is Friday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CRAG gallery in Fiddleheads, 110 Main St. in Colebrook.
This exhibit will have paintings, photography and pottery that will be sized 8 x 10 or smaller. All items (unless specified) are for sale. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 16 to Jan. 4, 2020.
The receptions are casual and offer complimentary wine, cheeses, fruit and refreshments as well as a chance to see the new exhibit and meet local artists and artisans.If you are an artist or artisan (of any medium) and would like more information about CRAG, visit the website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com.
