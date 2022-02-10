Auditions Set For Upstage Players’ 42nd Street

LITTLETON, NH — Upstage Players announces auditions for its spring production of the classic tap dance musical, 42nd Street.
Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 6-9:30 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m., with callbacks to follow on the 17th as necessary. For the first time, auditions will be done by appointment.
Set in 1933, 42nd Street tells the story of a small-town girl from Middle America trying to make it on Broadway. Fresh off the bus, Peggy uses her naive charm to win a place in the chorus line of the biggest new show in town. And when the star gets injured, they need someone new to take the lead. Will Peggy’s raw talent be enough to win her a place in the spotlight?
This show is a great opportunity for singers, dancers and actors,” Upstage Players Managing Artistic Director Andrew Lidestri said. “All roles are open, but UP is looking to cast only high school through adult ages for this production. UP is a welcoming and nondiscriminatory organization and 42nd Street is seeking an incredibly diverse and inclusive cast. We encourage community members to attend regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and/or experience.”
Interested actors are asked to prepare a short song they know well, preferably from musical theatre repertoire. “Please bring sheet music. Singing with accompaniment preferred. An accompanist will be provided. Actors will be taught a short dance combination,” Lidestri noted. “Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Tap shoes are welcome at the audition but not required.”
42nd Street will be directed by Lidestri, choreographed by Madalyn Sheehy and Lidestri, with music direction by Marie Snyder. All roles are open. Full character breakdown is available on the Upstage Players website. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals begin Feb. 23 and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoons. Performance dates are April 29 and 30, and May 1, 6, 7 and 8.
Theater lovers not interested in being on stage but interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production or costuming may email Upstage Players at up.nh.office@gmail.com. UP is a welcoming community theatre excited to work with people of all levels of experience.
