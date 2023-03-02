Author Beth Kanell Opens OLLI Series March 9

ST. JOHNSBURY — Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) opens its spring semester with a talk on March 9 by local historical fiction author Beth Kanell titled “The Changing World of American Historical Fiction.”
Sponsored by University of Vermont, the eight-week spring series is held at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue, Thursdays from 1:30-3 p.m. from March 9-April 27. Catamount Arts is handicapped accessible.
How do historical novels influence views of American history? Readers have absorbed both information and attitudes from “The Scarlet Letter,” “Catch-22” and “Gone with the Wind.” Kanell introduces a dozen recently-published historical mysteries, adventures and romances, and leads discussion of their strengths and effects.
Beth Kanell’s novels are set in the Northeast Kingdom and range from historical fiction to adventure and mystery. Her poetry is published widely, as are her stories. In addition to her writing, she is a long-time reviewer at the New York Journal of Books, considers three historical novels per month for Historical Novels Review, and hosts a mysteries review blog.
UVM-sponsored non-credit functions/activities/offerings, whether held at UVM or elsewhere, are governed by the same health and safety policies. As such, UVM expects event participants, visitors and guests will be vaccinated. Masks are optional.
