Author Challenges “Irasburg Affair” Story

Historian and former federal prosecutor Gary Shattuck challenges narratives around one of Vermont’s most notorious racist incidents, the 1968 Irasburg Affair, and its fallout in a new book out this month.
The book, “Night-Rider Legacy: Weaponizing Race in the Irasburg Affair of 1968,” reexamines the events surrounding a shooting attack on a Black family’s home in the Northeast Kingdom and authorities’ investigation into the case. Shattuck is a legal historian who lives in Shrewsbury, Vermont.
The incident’s consequences in the next years, ending with the suicide of a state trooper at the statehouse in Montpelier in 1979, are examined in depth.
The book is published through the Center for Research on Vermont and quickly joined Amazon’s top 100 best-selling new releases in historical studies.
“The accepted story of the Irasburg Affair and its fallout, recognized as a seminal event in Vermont, has not changed in the half-century,” said H. Nicholas Muller III, fellow Vermont historian. “Shattuck has delved deeply into contemporary records to reveal a very different story, one that shatters the shallow, unchallenged, traditional version and exposes the actual events and response.”
In July 1968, a car pulled in front of the home of David Lee Johnson, a Black man who had recently moved to Vermont with his family in hopes of establishing a religious retreat. A passenger fired a series of shotgun blasts at the house before speeding off into the night.
Police identified Glover resident Larry Conley as the likely shooter. Over the years, commentators have pointed to the investigation as a case of police negligence because of the delay in arresting Conley, and because officers also arrested Johnson and a white woman who had been staying with the family on charges of adultery, then a crime. Some have called the police work and prosecution an example of racism, too.
But Shattuck said that in his research, there was no evidence of racism on the part of the police, and that authorities weren’t lazy in their investigation.
“It was becoming overwhelming to me just how much of an investigation they did into the shooting event,” Shattuck said.
In his review of primary documents from the time, he found that more than 20 officers interviewed at least 220 people over the course of 2,000 hours. Only about eight of those hours were concentrated on the adultery angle, he said.
He said that primary sources contradict narratives from media at the time.
“Looking at the primary sources has been a real revelation to me that reporters writing contemporaneously with the event have not necessarily gotten the primary sources correct,” he said.
Shattuck started researching the book about three years ago, after finding tidbits of information related to the incident while working on previous books. At the Vermont State Archives, he found a bounty of transcripts, legal opinions, police reports and court records that appeared untouched.
“There were literally thousands of pages there, and nobody’s really taken a look at them,” he said. “I felt like I had stumbled upon a goldmine of information.”
Archives at the University of Vermont and the Vermont Historical Society bolstered his findings.
The book also aims to take politicians to task for their failures in the aftermath of the incident.
“Two exquisitely told stories in double-barreled blasts: first at Vermont’s senior politicians playing dodge ball to escape blame for ugly racism and the second aimed at Vermont State Police managers blaming everyone but themselves for a botched investigation,” former Vermont Attorney General Kimberly Cheney said of the book. “Two explosions that upset Vermonters’ self-congratulatory assessment of their righteousness. The book is an excellent history, shining light on who we are today.”
Shattuck said he hopes his book can set the record straight about the Irasburg Affair and the trooper’s suicide.
“It poses a bit of a challenge to the media in the way that they conducted themselves and the way they reported those events,” he said.
And he believes his research points to the value in being careful about what sourcing people base their claims on.
Among Shattuck’s previous books are “Insurrection, Corruption & Murder in Early Vermont: Life on the Wild Northern Frontier,” published in 2014; “Green Mountain Opium Eaters: A History of Early Addiction in Vermont,” published in 2017; “The Rebel and the Tory: Ethan Allen, Philip Skene, and the Dawn of Vermont,” published in 2020; and “By the Wand of Some Magician: Embracing Modernity in Mid-Nineteenth Century Vermont,” also published last year.
The book is available in your local book store or wherever you purchase books on line. For more about other Center books see vermontresearchbooks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.