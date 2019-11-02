T. H. Breen will discuss his latest book, “The Will of the People: The Revolutionary Birth of America” on Nov. 5 at the Greensboro Free Library at 5 p.m.
Breen’s latest book explores the American Revolution in a way we don’t usually think about it. He shows why the people themselves and not just our leaders, were a driving force behind the creation of the country. It was the participation of ordinary Americans that allowed the revolution to end differently from others that have shaped the modern world. He explains how local committees examined individual cases, settled disputes, and issued punishments. He looks at the Loyalists to show what their motivations were and explores how religious leaders encouraged the Revolution. He does not ignore the issue of race and offers essential lessons learned about unity in that time.
Signed books will be available for purchase. Call Mary Metcalf, Librarian, at 533-2531 for more information.
